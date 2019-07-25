Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Senate Committee on Judiciary : Feinstein, Coons, Panetta Introduce Bill to Price Carbon Pollution, Rebate Cost to Families

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

Legislation will create jobs, spur clean-energy innovation, reduce U.S. carbon emissions by 55 percent within 10 years

Washington-Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today joined with Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) to introduce the Climate Action Rebate Act, legislation to help fight climate change while paying a monthly dividend to American families, rebuilding the nation's infrastructure, investing in research and development and providing transition assistance to workers and communities.

The Climate Action Rebate Act places an increasing price on carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions designed to drive down pollution and encourage market-driven innovation in clean energy technologies.

'Americans want more options to purchase clean, affordable energy,' said Senator Feinstein. 'By placing a price on carbon, our bill encourages energy companies to take climate change seriously and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. It also provides families with a monthly dividend to offset price increases as we transition to cleaner alternatives. This is a commonsense approach to cut carbon emissions by 100 percent by 2050, and I'm proud to join with Senator Coons and Representative Panetta to introduce it.'

'Climate change poses an existential threat to our economy, our environment, and our national security,' said Senator Coons. 'To address this threat, we need an innovative strategy that can reduce emissions and generate economic growth, not hinder it. I'm proud that this legislation will create a cleaner environment, while investing revenue directly into workers, families, and communities - helping to spur innovation, create new jobs, and ease the transition to a cleaner energy future. I am hopeful that we will continue to have bipartisan conversations about addressing this issue.'

'Climate change is a severe and serious threat to our coastal communities, agricultural economies, public health, and national security. It's beyond time for our government to do its part to respond to this crisis by reducing carbon emissions and promoting a financially feasible transition to a clean energy economy,' said Congressman Panetta. 'The Climate Action Rebate Act will allow us to set and meet long-term goals to combat climate change while investing in infrastructure, inventing efficient green technologies, furthering sustainable agriculture, and advancing American families and communities.'

Leading economists agree that placing a price on carbon is the most effective and efficient policy to reduce emissions and address climate change. The Climate Action Rebate Act is designed to reduce U.S. carbon emissions by 55 percent over the first 10 years, while achieving additional reductions through forward-looking investments in cleaner infrastructure and energy research and development.

The majority of revenues received from the legislation will be returned directly to the American people in the form of a monthly dividend to households with incomes below $150,000, protecting energy consumers and low- and middle-income Americans. The remainder of the revenue will be directed toward programs that support climate-resilient infrastructure, energy innovation, and assistance for vulnerable workers and communities.

The Climate Action Rebate Act is supported by a wide range of groups including Ceres, the Environmental Defense Fund, the American Council on Renewable Energy, DuPont and PG&E. Supporter quotes are available here.

  • A one-pager on the bill is available here.
  • A section-by-section is available here.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Judiciary published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 22:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:03pAll sewn up? Vietnam garment makers face hitches in lucrative EU trade deal
RE
06:35pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - July 26
PU
06:33pAlphabet shares soar on new details into YouTube, cloud growth
RE
06:30pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Feinstein, Coons, Panetta Introduce Bill to Price Carbon Pollution, Rebate Cost to Families
PU
06:30pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 25, 2019 New Report Examines Audience Segments for the 2020 Census The report explains the Census Bureau's predictions and understandings of how people might self-respond to the 2020 Census.
PU
06:15pMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Responds to Agreement Between Automakers and California on Greenhouse Gas Emissions
PU
06:06pIntel says customers stockpiling chips on U.S.-China tension, raises forecast
RE
06:04pAsian fund managers use barbells to build risk resistance
RE
05:32pU.S. House passes Trump-backed spending and debt limit bill
RE
05:32pHouse Approves Debt-Ceiling Bill
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Alphabet shares soar on new details into YouTube, cloud growth
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel says customers stockpiling chips on U.S.-China tension, raises forecast
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : traffic surges, posts best sales growth in three years
4ASSOCIATED BANC CORP : ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces Final July Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group