U S Senate Committee on Judiciary : Feinstein Statement on Iran Announcement on Exceeding Nuclear Fuel Limits

Washington-Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after Iran announced it will within days exceed the uranium enrichment levels of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear agreement:

'In light of Iran's announcement that it will increase its nuclear fuel supply beyond limits set in the 2015 nuclear agreement, I urge all parties to work toward a diplomatic solution to avoid further escalation.

'The Trump administration inflamed tensions by withdrawing the United States from the agreement and reimposing sanctions on Iran. Iran now says it will violate the agreement unless our European partners can make up for the economic loss caused by U.S. sanctions.

'We do ourselves no favors by saber-rattling at this time. War with Iran is in no one's interest, and we must take every action at hand to prevent that from happening.

'I encourage the Trump administration to halt its escalatory policies and explore all diplomatic avenues.'

