U S Senate Committee on Judiciary : Feinstein Supports Sanctions Against Turkey, Blames Trump for Casualties in Syria

Washington-Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on Turkish military action in Syria and the long-term consequences of the withdrawal of U.S. troops:

'The consequences of President Trump's decision to pull approximately 50 U.S. troops from Syria are twofold.

'First, Turkey has already launched a military offensive against multiple Kurdish cities, including indiscriminate airstrikes and artillery attacks that have killed civilians.

'Second, the U.S. intelligence community is concerned about the estimated 12,000 ISIS fighters in prison under Kurdish control. As the Kurds shift personnel to defend against Turkey, it's more likely those ISIS fighters will escape, allowing them to return to the fight or resume terrorist attacks abroad.

'I fully support the sanctioning of Turkey for its actions. But by ignoring Pentagon and State Department advice and withdrawing our troops, President Trump is seriously undermining our fight against ISIS. His decision is a betrayal of every Kurd who has sacrificed during that fight.

'It would be wise for President Trump to immediately reconsider this rash action. Fighting along the Syria-Turkey border threatens thousands of lives and a resurgence of ISIS would endanger countless more.'

###