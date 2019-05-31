Log in
U S Senate Committee on Judiciary : Feinstein on President Trump's Tariffs on Mexican Imports

05/31/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

Washington-Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Trump's plan to impose tariffs on Mexican imports if Mexico fails to stop the flow of Central American migrants seeking refuge from violence and poverty at the southern border:

'I stand in strong opposition to President Trump's plan to place a tariff on all imports from Mexico unless it stops Central American migrants from entering the United States.

'Starting June 10, the president will impose a 5 percent tariff on all Mexican imports. That tariff would quickly rise to 25 percent by October.

'This will be particularly bad for California. Mexico is the top market for California exports, accounting for 17 percent of our state's exports.

'The president's plan is unnecessary, disruptive and chaotic. It invites a response from Mexico that will inevitably lead to a trade war. American workers and farmers can't afford another trade war, particularly one with our third largest trading partner.

'Trade wars can't be President Trump's response to every situation. I urge him to reconsider.'

Background

  • Mexico is the United States' third biggest trading partner, accounting for more than $1.6 billion in two-way trade each day.
  • Mexico is California's top export market, accounting for 17.3 percent of our state's exports.
  • More than 70,000 vehicles, including more than 16,500 trucks carrying food, goods and parts, and nearly 1 million people cross lawfully through our southern border's ports of entry every day.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Judiciary published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 23:08:02 UTC
