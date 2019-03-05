Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Senate Committee on Judiciary : Grassley Announces First Trade Hearing of 116th Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:55pm EST

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa today announced that the committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 with testimony from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer assessing the current state of the World Trade Organization (WTO) nearly 25 years after its creation and potential reforms that would strengthen the institution.

'The Constitution empowers Congress with regulating commerce with foreign nations. Regular hearings with key executive branch officials who manage trade relations and negotiate on behalf of the country help keep the Congress informed and also serve as an opportunity for members of the committee to ask questions and convey their opinions on ongoing matters,' Grassley said. 'The World Trade Organization has been the clearing house for our rules-based international trading system for nearly a quarter century. Overall, it's been a force for good in moving global commerce forward. But reform and oversight are critical to the proper functioning of institutions, and the WTO is no exception. We must be diligent to ensure that the United States receives the full and intended benefits of WTO membership and that all members play by the rules. I look forward to hearing from Ambassador Lighthizer about how the WTO can adapt to the challenges of our modern economy and help to level the playing field for American farmers, families and businesses.'

A public notice of the hearing with details can be found below.

Public Hearing

Notice

March 5, 2019

The Chairman wishes to inform Members that the Committee on Finance will meet on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., in 215 Dirksen Senate Office Building, to hear testimony on 'Approaching 25: The Road Ahead for the World Trade Organization.'

The following witness is scheduled to testify:

The Honorable Robert E. Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative, Executive Office of the President, Washington, DC

The Chairman urges every Member to attend.

-30-

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Judiciary published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 00:54:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/06 Refined systems aid green development
PU
08:12pDollar hovers near two-week high, Aussie skids as economic growth disappoints
RE
08:07pBritain eyes 27,000 skilled offshore wind jobs by 2030
RE
08:05pFORMEL-E-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT NISSAN : Darum engagiert sich Shell im elektrischen Rennsport
PU
08:01pOil falls as rising U.S. production counters OPEC supply cuts
RE
07:59pREUTERS POLL : Brexit to be put on ice, but only for a few months - economists
RE
07:55pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Grassley Announces First Trade Hearing of 116th Congress
PU
07:55pICYMI : The Hill-Tariffs aren't the solution to the problem - they ARE the problem
PU
07:55pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Economy grew 0.2 per cent in December quarter (Media Release)
PU
07:49pAustralia's Economy Slows Sharply
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
2NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC : NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Auditor Resignation and Provides Corporate Update
3WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
4BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD : BLACK DIAMOND : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
5THOR MINING PLC : THOR MINING : Strategic Development - Australian Copper Interests

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.