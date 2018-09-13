U S Senate Committee on Judiciary : Grassley Receives Growth Energy’s 2018 “Fueling Growth” Award

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley was presented with Growth Energy's 2018 'Fueling Growth' Award, which according to the group is 'reserved for our esteemed congressional champions who have demonstrated their unwavering support for the biofuels industry and aggressively advocated for our members' top priorities in 2018.' Growth Energy represents producers and supporters of ethanol. Its mission is to feed the world and fuel America in ways that achieve energy independence, improve economic well-being and create a healthier environment for all Americans.

'Ethanol is an important piece of America's energy strategy. It is a great source of sustainable clean energy that is good for the rural economy and America's energy independence,' Grassley said. 'Environmentally-friendly alternative energy creates jobs for American workers and gives consumers a choice. I'm honored to receive this recognition.'

'We are fortunate to have Senator Grassley fighting tooth and nail for the ethanol industry year after year,' said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. 'He continues to be a powerful advocate for growers and producers across Iowa and we are proud to once again present him with the 2018 Fueling Growth Award.'

Grassley has been a steadfast advocate for ethanol and environmentally-friendly alternative energy throughout his time as a U.S. Senator. This year, Grassley joined a bipartisan group of 35 other senators urging EPA to increase volume obligations for biomass-based diesel and advanced biofuel and ensure any small refiner economic hardship exemptions are appropriately accounted for in its final rule for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). Grassley has also been a leader in encouraging the Trump administration to approve E15 for year-round sales to help farmers and lower the cost of RFS compliance for oil refineries by producing more Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) which are used to ensure biofuels are being blended into our nation's fuel supply.

