U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union Announces Virtual Donation Drive in Support of Local Food Banks

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U. S. Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) is teaming up with members, staff and local communities to raise money for Feeding America. It's called Double the Donation and it's USSFCU's virtual food bank fundraising drive.

Details of the fundraiser came last week after USSFCU Board of Directors pledged $45,000 to assist local food banks in their efforts to combat increased hunger due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the donation, $15,000 will be distributed to food banks throughout Maryland, including the Maryland Food Bank, Manna Food Center in Montgomery County, and pantries in Prince George's County. The remaining $30,000 will be split equally between the Capital Area Food Bank and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, two of the area's largest food banks operating within the Feeding America® network.

Their goal is to raise $30,000 over the next several weeks, $15,000 for Capital Area Food Bank and $15,000 for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, doubling USSFCU's donation to Feeding America®.

U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union President and CEO Tim Anderson hopes to help get the word out about the virtual food drive and the importance of giving to help feed our neighbors in need.

"COVID-19 is a crisis unlike any other. Now, more than ever, our neighbors need our help. With job disruptions, school closures, and health risks, millions are turning to food banks for support. We are calling upon the community to help us Double the Donation!"

- Timothy L. Anderson U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union President and CEO

Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, has recently announced an estimated $1.4 billion in additional resources will be needed over the next six months to provide enough food for our neighbors struggling with hunger.

USSFCU's Double the Donation virtual fundraiser will run through the month of May. Their hope is meeting a cumulative goal of $30,000 in additional funds in support of Capital and Blue Ridge Area Food Banks. All donations will go towards helping food banks respond to COVID-19. If you are in a position to do so, USSFCU is asking to consider making a monetary contribution to one of these food banks. Below are links to the fundraising sites.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank | Capital Area Food Bank

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Learn more at www.feedingamerica.org.

About USSFCU

For 85 years, USSFCU has provided the U.S. Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security and service. Now with 100 plus paths to membership, almost anyone has the opportunity to experience the USSFCU difference. Learn more at www.ussfcu.org.

View this press release on our website: ussfcu.org/press.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-senate-federal-credit-union-announces-virtual-donation-drive-in-support-of-local-food-banks-301062974.html

SOURCE US Senate Federal Credit Union