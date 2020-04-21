Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Senate approves nearly $500 billion more for coronavirus bailout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 05:55pm EDT
U.S. Senate Majority Leader McConnell arrives prior to vote on newest coronavirus relief package on Capitol Hill in Washington

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved $484 billion (394 billion pounds) in additional coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy and hospitals treating people sickened by the pandemic, sending the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage later this week.

The bill, approved by the Senate on a voice vote in a near-empty chamber, was hurried along shortly after congressional leaders and the White House brokered an agreement.

The House is expected to vote on Thursday on what would be the fourth coronavirus-response law. Taken together, the four measures amount to about $3 trillion in aid since last month to confront a crisis that has killed more than 43,000 Americans.

President Donald Trump urged Congress to give quick approval to the measure, which mainly expands funding for loans to small businesses hobbled by the pandemic, leaving additional aid to state and local governments for a later bill.

Previously, Washington provided nearly $350 billion in loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus that can turn into grants if certain requirements are met. That funding was quickly exhausted.

Critics of the program said too much of the money had gone to larger, better-connected businesses. To combat that, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said, $125 billion of small business funds in the latest package would go to "mom and pop" and minority-owned stores.

Noting the "crash timeline" for passing the bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said it was necessary during "unprecedented times for the entire nation."

The deal includes $321 billion for a small business lending program, $60 billion for a separate emergency disaster loan program - also for small businesses, as well as $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for national coronavirus testing.

Schumer, during a short debate, highlighted the bill's funds for fighting the coronavirus, in addition to the aid for small businesses.

"We can give loans to small businesses, but if there's no customers walking the streets to go into their stores, what good is that?" Schumer said.

Congress already is working on a fifth coronavirus-response bill. Schumer said it could be "similar in size" to the $2.3 trillion economic stimulus enacted on March 27.

With each passing week, Washington has been confronted with a deepening crisis that has prompted Republicans and Democrats to work in a mostly bipartisan way to ease the heavy human and economic toll of a pandemic that has sickened more than 795,000 in the United States and thrown more than 22 million people out of work.

The U.S. economy has been battered as businesses have closed and residents have observed stay-at-home orders intended to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

While Republicans initially insisted the latest bill provide new funding only for small businesses, Democrats succeeded in broadening it to hospitals and other healthcare centers and more money for coronavirus testing.

Democrats were not able to convince Republicans to increase emergency federal funding for state and local governments reeling from steep revenue losses due to the virus, and infrastructure spending that Democrats have been requesting throughout the crisis.

Trump, however, said in a Twitter posting that he would engage in talks on helping state and local governments and would look for ways to include infrastructure investments in the next bill.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Patricia Zengerle and Lisa Lambert; additional reporting by Tim Ahmann; writing by Susan Cornwell, Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone, Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)

By Susan Cornwell and Patricia Zengerle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25pFormFree and Ocrolus Partner for Comprehensive Borrower Income Verification Program
SE
06:17pEXCLUSIVE : Argentina's Buenos Aires seeks three-year grace period, capital cut in debt revamp - source
RE
06:15pTrump urges U.S. House to approve latest coronavirus relief bill
RE
06:13pTCL ELECTRONICS : Voluntary announcement - explanation in relation to a request for section 337 investigation to be conducted by the united states international trade commission against several companies
PU
05:59pCanada sees no beef shortage, but prices may rise due to coronavirus
RE
05:56pU.S. Senate approves nearly $500 billion more for coronavirus bailout
RE
05:55pU.S. Senate approves nearly $500 billion more for coronavirus bailout
RE
05:54pGeorgia tests boundaries of life post-pandemic with 'risky' reopening
RE
05:47pANALYST VIEW : Oil price crash, what next?
RE
05:46pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, Amid Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income of $62.8..
2FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Provides Business Upd..
3PRGX GLOBAL, INC. : PRGX GLOBAL : to Hold First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call on April 28, 2020
4RESONANT INC. : Resonant to Host Conference Call with Needham & Company
5Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Computing Mouse Market 2020-2024| Rising Demand for Wireless Mi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group