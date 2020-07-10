U.S. Senate panel to vote on Trump Fed picks July 21

(Adds details, background)
July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Banking committee members
will vote July 21 on two nominees to the Federal Reserve Board,
one of whom faced particularly sharp questioning in a
mid-February hearing over views perceived by many as out of the
mainstream.
President Donald Trump had nominated in January his former
campaign adviser, economist Judy Shelton, along with St. Louis
Fed chief researcher Christopher Waller, a more conventional
pick for the job, for the U.S. interest-rate setting roles.
At the time Trump was regularly berating Fed Chair Jerome
Powell for holding back economic growth by not easing monetary
policy further.
Both Waller and Shelton were seen as advocates of looser
policies.
But Shelton's previous advocacy for returning to the gold
standard and her support for interest-rate cuts to protect the
dollar drew criticism during their joint confirmation hearing
from several lawmakers in the Senate panel's Republican
majority. At least two later said they intend to support her
after all.
But a panel vote, which would advance the decision of the
full Senate, never came: within weeks of that contentious
nomination hearing, the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. hard.
The Fed slashed rates to zero and injected unprecedented
trillions of dollars into financial markets to stabilize them.
