Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Senate panel to vote on Trump Fed picks July 21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

(Adds details, background)

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Banking committee members will vote July 21 on two nominees to the Federal Reserve Board, one of whom faced particularly sharp questioning in a mid-February hearing over views perceived by many as out of the mainstream.

President Donald Trump had nominated in January his former campaign adviser, economist Judy Shelton, along with St. Louis Fed chief researcher Christopher Waller, a more conventional pick for the job, for the U.S. interest-rate setting roles.

At the time Trump was regularly berating Fed Chair Jerome Powell for holding back economic growth by not easing monetary policy further.

Both Waller and Shelton were seen as advocates of looser policies.

But Shelton's previous advocacy for returning to the gold standard and her support for interest-rate cuts to protect the dollar drew criticism during their joint confirmation hearing from several lawmakers in the Senate panel's Republican majority. At least two later said they intend to support her after all.

But a panel vote, which would advance the decision of the full Senate, never came: within weeks of that contentious nomination hearing, the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. hard.

The Fed slashed rates to zero and injected unprecedented trillions of dollars into financial markets to stabilize them. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : July 10, 2020 - Carlos Sastre and others v. United Mexican States (ICSID Case No. UNCT/20/2) Procedural Oder No. 1 (May 28, 2020)
PU
05:06pTracking the Economic Impact of COVID-19 and Mitigation Policies in Europe and the United States
PU
05:06pThe dwelling stock of the Republic of Moldova on January 1, 2020
PU
05:05pTreasury Yields Climb After Hitting Lowest Levels Since Spring -- 4th Update
DJ
05:00pS&P says it expects Canada's long-term financial and economic profile to remain consistent with its current AAA rating
RE
05:00pS&p says it expects canada's long-term financial and economic profile to remain consistent with its current aaa rating
RE
04:58pUtah coronavirus cases rise by 855 on friday to 28,386 total, the highest single day increase since the pandemic started - reuters tally
RE
04:58pSenate Banking Panel Looks to Advance Trump's Fed Nominees
DJ
04:57pCash-strapped New Jersey to borrow up to $9.9 billion under deal
RE
04:56pWORLD BANK : Amid Multiple Crises, World Bank Group Refocuses Programs and Increases Financing to $74 billion in Fiscal Year 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla appears poised to electrify S&P 500
3NIKE, INC. : NIKE : "Seams" Like Activity Giving Rise To Infringement Risk Supports Appellate Jurisdiction
4ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group