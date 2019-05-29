Log in
U.S. Senator Mike Braun visits Grand Design RV

05/29/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAND DESIGN RECREATIONAL VEHICLE COMPANY proudly welcomed United States Senator Mike Braun to Grand Design RV in Middlebury, Indiana on Wednesday.

The Indiana Senator visited to learn more about Grand Design RV and the manufacturing process of the RV Industry.

"You've got a thing called baby boomers and I'm right in the middle of that," Senator Braun explained. "Most of them really emphasize trying to retire as early as they can and maybe grab a Solitude or something else and live that part of life. The products I see from when I first got acquainted to the RV industry to now makes me want to buy a Solitude one day."

Solitude is Grand Design's flagship brand. Grand Design RV CEO and President Don Clark led Senator Braun and his team around the Grand Design campus, highlighted by a factory tour of Solitude.

"Whenever you have someone as busy as the Senator and doing as much for not only the state but the country, it's an honor not only for me and the company but all the Grand Design people," Clark explained. "The fact that he cares about not only our company but our industry to get more involved and learn more about it, it's fantastic."

In addition to the factory tour, Senator Braun was also able to get inside several Grand Design RVs that were setup outside the Solitude plant.

"Unbelievable," Senator Braun said of Grand Design's RVs. "It's excellent value and I think it would make someone want to hit the road in one of them."

Co-founded by Clark, Grand Design RV has seen incredible growth since its inception six years ago to become an industry leader in towable recreational vehicles. GDRV has gone from 35 employees on January 1, 2013 to now more than 1,700 employees. Grand Design's 100,000th RV is set to come off the line later this summer.

About Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV®, headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana, manufactures the market leading Reflection® Fifth Wheel and Travel Trailer, flagship Solitude® Extended Stay Fifth Wheel, luxury Momentum® Toy Hauler, lightweight Imagine® Travel Trailer, and introductory level Transcend™ Travel Trailer product lines. Since its founding in 2013, Grand Design RV has become one of the fastest growing RV companies in history and rated among the highest quality RV manufacturers. Grand Design RV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a 61-year old manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-senator-mike-braun-visits-grand-design-rv-300858739.html

SOURCE Grand Design RV


© PRNewswire 2019
