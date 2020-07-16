Log in
U.S. Senator Warner asks for probe of hacks, better monitoring of high-risk accounts

07/16/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

U.S. Senator Mark Warner called on Thursday for Twitter Inc to investigate how hackers gained access to the social media company's internal systems to hijack accounts of several politicians, billionaires, celebrities and companies, and to put more resources into protecting high-profile feeds.

The lawmaker, a Virginia businessman, said that the fact that "bad actors" could take over prominent accounts "signals a worrisome vulnerability in this media environment - exploitable not just for scams, but for more impactful efforts to cause confusion, havoc, and political mischief."

"It is absolutely essential that Twitter and law enforcement investigate this matter fully, and that all large social media platforms put greater resources and monitoring into high-risk accounts," Warner said in a statement.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

