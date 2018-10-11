Log in
U.S. Senators Seek Sanctions Investigation Into Missing Saudi Journalist

10/11/2018 | 02:03am CEST

By Samuel Rubenfeld

Nearly two dozen U.S. senators signed a letter triggering an investigation that could result in sanctions over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for the Washington Post.

Mr. Khashoggi hasn't been seen since last week, when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents to marry his Turkish fiancée. His disappearance has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, with Ankara using local media to blame Riyadh for what they say was the killing of Mr. Khashoggi. Saudi officials deny involvement and have expressed their concern about Mr. Khashoggi.

Speaking on the disappearance, President Trump on Wednesday vowed to "get to the bottom of this," calling it "a bad situation" during remarks from the Oval Office.

The group of U.S. senators, which include Robert Menendez (D., N.J.) and Bob Corker (R., Tenn.), both the top ranking members of the Foreign Relations Committee, said Mr. Khashoggi's disappearance suggests he could be a victim of a human-rights violation. Under the Global Magnitsky Act, a U.S. sanctions law, sending a letter to the president about a potential violation with the signatures of senators triggers an investigation.

The letter requires the president to formally determine whether a foreign person is responsible for a human rights violations within 120 days of receiving a request from the senators. That determination must also include a decision on whether to impose sanctions.

"Our expectation is that in making your determination you will consider any relevant information, including with respect to the highest ranking officials in the government of Saudi Arabia," the letter said.

The State Department declined to comment, referring back to the White House. A Treasury Department spokesman didn't immediately reply to a request for comment. Both agencies are tasked with enforcing the Global Magnitsky Act.

The U.S. has used the Global Magnitsky Act, which authorizes sanctions against people and entities found committing human rights abuses and significant acts of corruption, against a range of global targets, including an Israeli diamond tycoon, a Burmese general, Nicaraguan officials and others.

Mr. Khashoggi's disappearance marks the first time in the law's history that the provision involving Congress forcing executive action has been invoked, said Rob Berschinski, senior vice president of policy for Human Rights First, an organization that recommends Global Magnitsky sanctions targets.

"Human rights activists from around the world are demanding accountability for what appears to be a brazen killing, and members of the Senate did exactly the right thing in forcing the administration to act," said Mr. Berschinski.

Write to Samuel Rubenfeld at samuel.rubenfeld@wsj.com

