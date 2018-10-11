U.S. Senators Seek Sanctions Investigation Into Missing Saudi Journalist -- Update

By Nancy A. Youssef and Samuel Rubenfeld

Nearly two dozen U.S. senators sent a letter to President Trump demanding an investigation into the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and threatening possible sanctions against his alleged attackers.

The letter, signed by all but one member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, signaled their intent to push for a U.S. response to the disappearance of Mr. Khashoggi.

Mr. Khashoggi hasn't been seen since last week, when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents to marry his Turkish fiancée. His disappearance has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Turkish officials have said they believe he was killed. Saudi officials have denied involvement and say they are assisting the Turkish investigation into Mr. Khashoggi's disappearance.

President Trump on Wednesday stepped up pressure on Saudi Arabia over Mr. Khashoggi's disappearance, calling it a "very bad situation."

"We cannot let this happen. To reporters, to anybody," Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "We're going to get to the bottom of this."

Mr. Trump said he has spoken to Saudi officials "at the highest level," but declined to specify if the issue came up with Saudi King Salman during a recent conversation.

The senators, led by committee chairman Bob Corker (R., Tenn.) and ranking member Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.), requested in Wednesday's letter that the president initiate an investigation under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

Under the Magnitsky Act, the president, upon receiving such a letter, must determine whether a foreign national is behind an extrajudicial killing, torture or other human-rights violation of someone exercising freedom of expression, and if so, put sanctions on the violator.

The president, under the law, must report the investigation findings to Congress within 120 days.

"Our expectation is that in making your determination you will consider any relevant information, including with respect to the highest ranking officials in the Government of Saudi Arabia," the senators wrote.

Every member of the committee except Sen. Rand Paul (R., Ky.) signed the letter. Sen. Paul has separately sought to stop military sales to Saudi Arabia. Sens. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) and Patrick Leahy (D., Vt.) were also among the co-signers.

It's the first time the Magnitsky Act's provision involving Congress forcing executive action has been invoked, said Rob Berschinski, senior vice president of policy for Human Rights First, an organization that recommends Global Magnitsky sanctions targets.

For the last year, Mr. Khashoggi, a Saudi national, has lived in exile in Northern Virginia. He has repeatedly expressed his concern that Saudi authorities might attempt to detain him, said his fiancée, a Turkish citizen.

Legislators have said they feared that the Trump administration, because of its close relationship with Saudi Arabia, wouldn't carry out tough measures should it become clear that Saudi Arabia was behind Mr. Khashoggi's death. In response, they said they would consider measures that bypass the White House, like suspending U.S. military sales to Saudi Arabia.

The use of the Magnitsky Act reflected that effort, observers said.

"Even if the Trump administration exonerates the Saudis, Congress is saying it is prepared to press this issue publicly," said Andrew Miller, deputy director for policy at the Project on Middle East Democracy.

On Wednesday, the White House said that national security adviser John Bolton and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner spoke to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman a day earlier about Mr. Khashoggi, followed by a call by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The White House said it asked the Saudis to be transparent in its investigation behind Mr. Khashoggi's disappearance.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Khashoggi's fiancée had sent him a letter to him and First Lady Melania Trump and may come to the White House soon.

--Vivian Salama contributed to this article.

Write to Nancy A. Youssef at nancy.youssef@wsj.com and Samuel Rubenfeld at samuel.rubenfeld@wsj.com