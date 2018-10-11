Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Senators Seek Sanctions Investigation Into Missing Saudi Journalist -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 04:03am CEST

By Nancy A. Youssef and Samuel Rubenfeld

Nearly two dozen U.S. senators sent a letter to President Trump demanding an investigation into the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and threatening possible sanctions against his alleged attackers.

The letter, signed by all but one member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, signaled their intent to push for a U.S. response to the disappearance of Mr. Khashoggi.

Mr. Khashoggi hasn't been seen since last week, when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents to marry his Turkish fiancée. His disappearance has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Turkish officials have said they believe he was killed. Saudi officials have denied involvement and say they are assisting the Turkish investigation into Mr. Khashoggi's disappearance.

President Trump on Wednesday stepped up pressure on Saudi Arabia over Mr. Khashoggi's disappearance, calling it a "very bad situation."

"We cannot let this happen. To reporters, to anybody," Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "We're going to get to the bottom of this."

Mr. Trump said he has spoken to Saudi officials "at the highest level," but declined to specify if the issue came up with Saudi King Salman during a recent conversation.

The senators, led by committee chairman Bob Corker (R., Tenn.) and ranking member Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.), requested in Wednesday's letter that the president initiate an investigation under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

Under the Magnitsky Act, the president, upon receiving such a letter, must determine whether a foreign national is behind an extrajudicial killing, torture or other human-rights violation of someone exercising freedom of expression, and if so, put sanctions on the violator.

The president, under the law, must report the investigation findings to Congress within 120 days.

"Our expectation is that in making your determination you will consider any relevant information, including with respect to the highest ranking officials in the Government of Saudi Arabia," the senators wrote.

Every member of the committee except Sen. Rand Paul (R., Ky.) signed the letter. Sen. Paul has separately sought to stop military sales to Saudi Arabia. Sens. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) and Patrick Leahy (D., Vt.) were also among the co-signers.

It's the first time the Magnitsky Act's provision involving Congress forcing executive action has been invoked, said Rob Berschinski, senior vice president of policy for Human Rights First, an organization that recommends Global Magnitsky sanctions targets.

For the last year, Mr. Khashoggi, a Saudi national, has lived in exile in Northern Virginia. He has repeatedly expressed his concern that Saudi authorities might attempt to detain him, said his fiancée, a Turkish citizen.

Legislators have said they feared that the Trump administration, because of its close relationship with Saudi Arabia, wouldn't carry out tough measures should it become clear that Saudi Arabia was behind Mr. Khashoggi's death. In response, they said they would consider measures that bypass the White House, like suspending U.S. military sales to Saudi Arabia.

The use of the Magnitsky Act reflected that effort, observers said.

"Even if the Trump administration exonerates the Saudis, Congress is saying it is prepared to press this issue publicly," said Andrew Miller, deputy director for policy at the Project on Middle East Democracy.

On Wednesday, the White House said that national security adviser John Bolton and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner spoke to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman a day earlier about Mr. Khashoggi, followed by a call by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The White House said it asked the Saudis to be transparent in its investigation behind Mr. Khashoggi's disappearance.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Khashoggi's fiancée had sent him a letter to him and First Lady Melania Trump and may come to the White House soon.

--Vivian Salama contributed to this article.

Write to Nancy A. Youssef at nancy.youssef@wsj.com and Samuel Rubenfeld at samuel.rubenfeld@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48aAlibaba executive warns trade war pain will be felt globally - SCMP
RE
04:42aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar signs $80m-loan agreement with ADB for GMS Corridor Towns Development Project
PU
04:35aWorld Bank's Kim sees 'clear' economic slowdown if trade war escalates
RE
04:33aPT AERO WISATA : Aerowisata Board of Director Handover Ceremony
PU
04:19aBOJ's Sakurai warns trade protectionism could cut Japan growth estimate
RE
04:18aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA and NFA increase palay buying price, set SRP for rice
PU
04:05aAsia shares shattered by Wall Street rout, China's yuan under fire
RE
04:03aU.S. Senators Seek Sanctions Investigation Into Missing Saudi Journalist -- Update
DJ
03:48aWORLD BANK : If Countries Act Now, Children Born Today Could Be Healthier, Wealthier, More Productive
PU
03:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dollar steady, yen at October highs after U.S. stocks slide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2FT SAYS MURDOCH IN LINE FOR TESLA CHAIR. MUSK REPLY: incorrect
3BAYER : BAYER : gets tentative ruling for new trial in weed-killer case
4FT says Murdoch in line for Tesla chair. Musk reply - incorrect
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : rocket for NASA over budget, could further delay launch - audit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.