U.S. Service-Sector Activity Slowed in August

By Amara Omeokwe

Activity in the U.S. service sector grew at a slower pace in September compared to August, according to the Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing index released Thursday.

The index is based on surveys of purchasing and supply executives across the U.S. and provides a gauge of conditions in the services sector, which encompasses businesses such as banks, transportation providers and restaurants.

Here are some of the report's takeaways:

-- The ISM's nonmanufacturing index was 52.6 in September versus 56.4 the prior month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a 55.3 result for September. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while a reading below 50 indicates a contraction.

-- Production in the service industry grew at a slower pace in September than in August.

-- Growth in new orders for services also slowed in September, although growth in new orders for export picked up from the prior month.

-- Employment growth in the service industry declined in September versus the prior month.

-- The nonmanufacturing index's pullback comes amid a slowdown in U.S. manufacturing activity. On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management reported its manufacturing index fell in September to its lowest level since June 2009.

Write to Amara Omeokwe at amara.omeokwe@wsj.com