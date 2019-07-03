Log in
U.S. Service-Sector Activity Slowed in June - Update

07/03/2019 | 11:42am EDT

By Sarah Chaney

Activity in the U.S. services sector pulled back in June, suggesting the economy is reverting to a slower but steady pace of growth after a strong 2018.

The Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday said its nonmanufacturing index -- tracking industries including health care, finance and education -- fell to 55.1 in June from 56.9 in May. The June reading was the lowest in about two years but still indicated the services sector remains in expansion mode.

Many elements of the services sector, such as the employment index, grew more slowly in June than in May, ISM said, underscoring a pullback in the services gauge after it hit a record high in 2018. Last year's strong services growth was largely driven by a tax cut passed in late 2017 and increased government spending.

"We went gangbusters in 2018," said Anthony Nieves, chairman of the ISM nonmanufacturing business survey committee. "We couldn't sustain that rate of growth."

Mr. Nieves noted some of the June pullback appeared tied to uncertainty regarding trade tensions and tariffs. Overall, though, he doesn't see any factors that will derail steady economic growth in the U.S.

The services sector has remained resilient to the global trade frictions that are squeezing the much smaller manufacturing sector. A separate ISM gauge that tracks manufacturing activity lost momentum in June, the agency said earlier this week.

Faltering global growth and weak inflation cloud the outlook for the rest of the year, prompting the Federal Reserve to signal it might cut short-term interest rates in the months ahead to boost the economy.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

