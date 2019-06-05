Log in
U.S. Services Activity Fell in May

06/05/2019 | 10:59am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

A reading of private-sector services activity in the U.S. fell in May to its slowest crawl in more than three years, according to a report released Wednesday.

A final reading of the IHS Markit U.S. Services Business Activity Index decreased to a seasonally-adjusted 50.9 in May, down from 53 in April. This signaled the slowest expansion in output since February 2016. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, while anything below 50 indicates contraction.

The rate of new business growth rose modestly in the month as output increased, but some firms said the overall slowdown was marked by greater competition and weaker demand. New orders increased slightly in May, but new export orders were unchanged from the month prior.

Some service providers and manufacturers were also less optimistic about future business conditions in the next 12 months. Positive sentiment dipped to its lowest level since the middle of 2016. Service providers cited concerns over weaker demand and global trade tensions, IHS Markit said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the latest U.S. job report on Friday.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

