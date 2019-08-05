U.S. Services Activity Picked Up in July

By Kimberly Chin

A reading of private-sector services activity in the U.S. rose in July, boosted by more robust domestic and foreign client demand, according to a report released Monday.

A final reading of the IHS Markit U.S. Services Business Activity Index increased to a seasonally-adjusted 53 in July, up from 51.5 in the previous month. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, while anything below 50 indicates contraction.

The rate of new business growth increased as demand from clients abroad picked up to the fastest pace since February. New orders also rose in July to its fastest pace since March.

However, business confidence was muted in July. Some service providers and manufacturers were less optimistic about future business conditions in the next 12 months with a measure of optimism slipping for the sixth consecutive month to a new series record low, reflecting a heightened degree of economic uncertainty, IHS Markit said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday that nonfarm payrolls were up 164,000 in July, signaling that hiring growth remained steady.

