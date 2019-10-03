Log in
U.S. Services Activity Ticks Up in September; New Business Growth at 10-Year Low

10/03/2019 | 10:33am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

A reading of private-sector services activity in the U.S. ticked up in September, though the expansion was marked by the slowest monthly growth in new business since the index's data collection began in October 2009, according to a report released Thursday.

A final reading of the IHS Markit U.S. Services Business Activity Index rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.9 in September from 50.7 in August, marking the slowest increase in output for more than three years. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, while anything below 50 indicates contraction.

Tough competition and soft demand conditions reportedly weighed on new business growth, and new export orders fell for the second month as economic uncertainty reduced client demand, IHS Markit said. Firms continued to offer more discounts and reduce output charges, according to the survey.

Service sector firms also signalled the first contraction in employment since February 2010, with respondents saying they struggled to find suitable candidates for unfilled vacancies. Some firms also reported a drop in headcounts amid cost-cutting measures, IHS Markit said.

Expectations for business activity in the months ahead remain muted, with some firms citing concerns over business uncertainty and gloomier global economic projections, IHS Markit said.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

