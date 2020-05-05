Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Services Businesses See Biggest Drop in Activity Since Last Recession

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

By Gwynn Guilford

U.S. services businesses saw their steepest drop in activity in April since the last recession as the coronavirus pandemic gained momentum, surveys of purchasing managers showed.

The Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing index fell to 41.8 in April, down from 52.5 in March and the lowest reading since March 2009. Separately, private data firm IHS Markit said on Tuesday its U.S. services index -- a survey-based measure of activity in industries such as finance, hotels, and transportation -- saw its sharpest one-month decline since the survey began in October 2009, falling to a seasonally adjusted 26.7 in April from 39.8 the prior month.

For both surveys a level above 50 indicates expansion, while a level below 50 signals contraction.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said the survey indicates "the 4.8% rate of economic decline seen in the first quarter will likely be dwarfed by what's to come in the second quarter."

The recovery for services businesses will likely be "long and slow," even as state governments begin easing restrictions on business across the U.S., said Mr. Williamson. "While manufacturing may see a rebound in production as increasing numbers of factories are allowed to re-open, prospects look bleaker for many parts of the services economy, especially where businesses rely on travel, social gatherings or close contact with customers," he said.

Anthony Nieves, head of ISM's services survey committee, said the outlook for recovery in the service sector is unusually unclear.

"And right now we know consumer sentiment is lacking," Mr. Nieves said. "So we don't expect or anticipate a V-shaped recovery."

The ISM's index for business activity slowed to 26.0 from 48.0 in March, the lowest reading since the index began in 1997. The index for employment dropped to 30.0 in April, from 47.0 the previous month, as all 18 industries tracked reported decreased employment. And new orders sank 20 percentage points to 32.9, the first contraction after 122 months of growth.

The surveys captured an array of economic damage across the services sector in April. The oil exploration sector continued to suffer from a record low in prices. Dairy farmers reported dumping milk as supply chain disruptions sent prices down 29%, while slaughterhouse shutdowns left farmers unable to sell cattle. Respondents from the health-care industry reported "chaos across the supply chain," as distributors bungled inventory management and transport.

Write to Gwynn Guilford at G wynn.Guilford@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:34pEU to beef up scrutiny of money-laundering risks, adds Panama to list
RE
06:28p3M wins injunction against mask seller accused of price gouging
RE
06:23pWall Street jumps as energy shares rise, lockdowns ease
RE
06:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:12pTwitter tests telling users their tweet replies may be offensive
RE
06:05pU.S. Services Businesses See Biggest Drop in Activity Since Last Recession
DJ
06:02pBanks lending firepower in pandemic may need reinforcing - BIS
RE
06:00pFed's Evans Hopeful for Second-Half Recovery, but Says A Lot Needs to Go Right
DJ
05:55pNew Children’s Book Opens Door for Dialogue About Grief and Death
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
5BMW AG : UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group