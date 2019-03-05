U.S. Services Sector Expanded in February

By Eric Morath

The U.S. services sector expanded at a faster rate in February, showing that a key engine of the economy remains in growth mode.

The Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 59.7 in February from 56.7 in January.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected the index to only edge up to 57.2. Readings above 50 indicate expansion whereas readings below that level denote contraction.

The data provides a barometer for the nation's restaurants, builders, bankers and other service providers. Consumer spending is the primary driver of the U.S. economy, and two-thirds of those outlays are on services.

According to the ISM, the service sector has expanded for 109 straight months. The ISM nonmanufacturing report comprises mainly comments from service-sector companies that make up the bulk of the U.S. economy, but it also includes construction and public administration. Services activity by its nature provides a view of domestic demand since relatively few services are imported.

