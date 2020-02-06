Log in
U.S. Shares Open Higher After China Tariff Relief

02/06/2020 | 09:48am EST

By Avantika Chilkoti

Global stocks rallied after China slashed tariffs on an array of U.S. imports, easing investor concerns about economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.4% in early New York trading, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index also each rose by 0.3%, following up on their record closing levels Wednesday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.4%.

Earlier, in Asia, where equity markets have been most hit by concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus in recent weeks, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index closed up 2.6% and the Shanghai Composite gained 1.7%.

China said it would cut tariffs in half on $75 billion of U.S. imports as part of plans to implement the recent trade agreement with Washington from Feb. 14. The tariffs were imposed in September and December in the midst of a heated dispute between the world's two largest economies.

The tariff reduction comes as a surprise so soon after a deal was hammered out, according to Patrick Spencer, managing director at U.S. investment firm Baird.

"Clearly the Chinese are trying to get back to business-as-normal, but at the same time localize the coronavirus," Mr. Spencer said.

Analysts say recent corporate earnings from the U.S. have exceeded expectations too.

"Since 2008, everybody looks around every corner expecting a recession, but the recent earnings numbers really justify the recent strength in the market," said Mr. Spencer. "We needed to see it and we're getting it."

Ahead of the opening bell in New York, medical-supplies company Becton, Dickinson dropped more than 9% after it lowered its guidance for 2020. Twitter rose almost 9% in premarket trading after the company posted record revenue in the latest quarter, ahead of Wall Street's expectations.

Shares in Estée Lauder and Tapestry, the fashion company with brands including Coach, Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade, also rose in off-hours trading after better-than-expected results. Both companies warned, however, that the fast-spreading coronavirus was weighing on business.

With results season in full swing, corporate earnings drove large European stocks. Shares in steelmaker ArcelorMittal and telecommunication equipment giant Nokia both rose on better-than-expected results. An index of European bank stocks was up 1.7% after a slate of banks including Société Générale, UniCredit and ING all reported earnings.

Deutsche Bank gained more than 9% in Frankfurt as the bank disclosed that U.S. fund manager Capital Group has taken a 3.1% stake, one of the larger positions in Germany's largest bank.

Later on Thursday, Uber Technologies is among companies reporting earnings.

Investors were also watching for fourth-quarter productivity figures from the U.S. Labor Department. In the third quarter, labor productivity declined at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.2% and economists expect gains in the final three months of the year.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.25% 2818.09 End-of-day quote.-8.10%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.02% 29279.85 Delayed Quote.2.64%
HANG SENG 2.66% 27465.92 Real-time Quote.-5.09%
NASDAQ 100 0.02% 9369.965899 Delayed Quote.6.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.15% 9514.189108 Delayed Quote.3.35%
S&P 500 1.13% 3336.27 Delayed Quote.3.22%
