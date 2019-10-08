U.S. Small-Business Optimism Weakens in September -- NFIB

By Kimberly Chin

Optimism among small-business owners fell in September mainly because of the impact of tariffs and uncertainty about the future economy, according to a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index had a September reading of 101.8, down 1.3 points from 103.1 in August.

The row over tariffs was a top reason for uncertainty among small-business owners, according to the nonprofit. About 30% of owners surveyed said they were negatively affected by tariffs.

Slightly fewer business owners surveyed in September expected sales to rise in the months ahead, compared with the prior month's survey. Meanwhile, 25% of owners expected credit conditions to remain the same or tighten despite the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, the NFIB said.

Small firms still reported higher labor costs, though fewer firms said they were raising selling prices to keep up. The lack of enough job applicants and jobs still going unfilled indicate there is still optimism about the strength of the economy, the report said.

The broader NFIB survey, based on responses from 700 business owners, is a monthly snapshot of activity among U.S. small businesses, which account for about half of private-sector jobs. The group's optimism index is based on a survey of small-business owners that asks questions such as whether their sales are rising and if they expect the economy to improve six months from now.

Economists look to the report as a gauge of domestic demand and to extrapolate hiring and wage trends in the broader economy.

