U.S. Small Businesses Turn Pessimistic in April as Coronavirus Lockdown Bites -- NFIB

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Optimism among small-business owners in the U.S. fell to a seven-year low in April as the coronavirus pandemic and its related widespread lockdown put activity into halt and dampened business expectations, data from the National Federation of Independent Business showed Tuesday.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell to 90.9 in April from the 96.4 March's reading. The Optimism Index has fallen 13.6 points over the last two months and reached levels last seen in February 2013.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a lower reading of 83.5.

The NFIB is a monthly snapshot of small businesses in the U.S., which account for nearly half of private-sector jobs. Economists look to the report for a read on domestic demand and to extrapolate hiring and wage trends in the broader economy.

"The business impact from Covid-19, government stay-at-home orders, and mandated non-essential business closures has had a devastating impact on the small business economy," NFIB said in the report.

Businesses have faced a collapse in sales which led to lower earnings and dampened employment prospects for the months to come, the small-business lobby said.

The April survey results, based on 1,832 companies responses, showed declines in nine out of the 10 subindexes compared with March.

Real sales expectations in the next six months declined 30 points to a net negative 42%, the lowest reading in the survey's 46-year history. Actual earnings trends, job openings and job creation plans also fell.

The Uncertainty Index fell 17 points in April to 75 as most owners were quite certain that the economy will weaken in the near term, it said.

However, reports of expected better business conditions in the next six months rebounded from March's decline. "Owners optimism about future conditions indicates they expect the recession to be short-lived," NFIB said.

The NFIB also said that owners are starting to benefit from the two targeted small business loan programs, the paycheck protection program and the economic disaster loan program, but that additional help is required. "Small business owners need more flexibility in using the PPP loan to support business operations and liability protection so that all these efforts to support small businesses are not ultimately lost in costly litigation," the report said.

