Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Small Businesses Turn Pessimistic in April as Coronavirus Lockdown Bites -- NFIB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 06:18am EDT

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Optimism among small-business owners in the U.S. fell to a seven-year low in April as the coronavirus pandemic and its related widespread lockdown put activity into halt and dampened business expectations, data from the National Federation of Independent Business showed Tuesday.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell to 90.9 in April from the 96.4 March's reading. The Optimism Index has fallen 13.6 points over the last two months and reached levels last seen in February 2013.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a lower reading of 83.5.

The NFIB is a monthly snapshot of small businesses in the U.S., which account for nearly half of private-sector jobs. Economists look to the report for a read on domestic demand and to extrapolate hiring and wage trends in the broader economy.

"The business impact from Covid-19, government stay-at-home orders, and mandated non-essential business closures has had a devastating impact on the small business economy," NFIB said in the report.

Businesses have faced a collapse in sales which led to lower earnings and dampened employment prospects for the months to come, the small-business lobby said.

The April survey results, based on 1,832 companies responses, showed declines in nine out of the 10 subindexes compared with March.

Real sales expectations in the next six months declined 30 points to a net negative 42%, the lowest reading in the survey's 46-year history. Actual earnings trends, job openings and job creation plans also fell.

The Uncertainty Index fell 17 points in April to 75 as most owners were quite certain that the economy will weaken in the near term, it said.

However, reports of expected better business conditions in the next six months rebounded from March's decline. "Owners optimism about future conditions indicates they expect the recession to be short-lived," NFIB said.

The NFIB also said that owners are starting to benefit from the two targeted small business loan programs, the paycheck protection program and the economic disaster loan program, but that additional help is required. "Small business owners need more flexibility in using the PPP loan to support business operations and liability protection so that all these efforts to support small businesses are not ultimately lost in costly litigation," the report said.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:55aAltavera Founder Brian Simons joins Maxwell executive team
SE
06:50aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : Public Statment
PU
06:45aPreviously neglected communities​​​​​​​
PU
06:40aADVANCING CONTACTLESS TRANSACTIONS AT MERCHANTS THAT HAVE CONVERTED TO EMV : The Bank of Israel raises the contactless transaction ceiling to NIS 300
PU
06:38aMalaysian oil exploration vessel leaves South China Sea waters after standoff
RE
06:35aInnovation Technology Award Goes to OpenClose Loan Origination System
SE
06:30aCoronavirus-hit German economy contracted by up to 25% - KfW
RE
06:30aSummer holidays abroad unlikely, Britain's health minister says
RE
06:24aIndonesia's parliament backs plan for emergency coronavirus spending of $25 billion
RE
06:22aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end lower on anxiety over second virus wave; Indonesia falls most
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
3ENGIE : ENGIE : 1Q Operating Income, Revenues Fell
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Vodafone keeps dividend as pandemic hits roaming, but boosts data
5CEZ, A. S. : CEZ A S : Group earned CZK 14.2 billion in the first quarter, a year-on-year increase by 43%.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group