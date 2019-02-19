U.S. Solar Installers Can Now Apply for the 2019 Top Solar Contractors List

Applications for Solar Power World's 2019 Top Solar Contractors
list are now being accepted online. Any solar PV developer, installer or
subcontractor working in the United States can begin the application
process on Solar
Power World's website.
The Solar Power World Top Solar Contractors list is the most
recognized annual listing of solar contractors in the United States
working in the utility, commercial and residential markets. Companies
are grouped and listed by specific service, markets and states based on
the previous year’s installed kilowatt capacity. The list provides local
solar installers with a free marketing opportunity to broadcast their
installation accomplishments.
"Being a part of the Top Solar Contractors list gives us distinction in
the marketplace that differentiates us from other contractors," said
Molly Brown, VP of energy production for five-time
listee GenPro
Energy Solutions. "As we have made great strides in moving up the
list in the last year, it's a great way to show that we are a true
leader in the region."
The 2019 Top Solar Contractors list will be the eighth edition. Previous
lists can be found at solarpowerworldonline.com/top-solar-contractors.
Applicants must choose a primary service (either developer, EPC, rooftop
contractor, electrical subcontractor, installation subcontractor or
manufacturer installer) and a primary market (either residential,
commercial, utility or off grid). Service definitions and other list
explanations can be found on the list's FAQ
page.
Applicants must provide proof of installation numbers by submitting 2018
project details in an Excel document. Editors will verify submitted data
with state interconnection records and utility records. (Note: Provided
information will not be used for any other purpose or provided to others
for solicitation. Submitted project data will be destroyed after
installation numbers are verified.)
New in 2019, Solar Power World will feature a Top Solar+Storage
Installer sub-list, ranking installers based on the amount of energy
storage (measured in kilowatt-hours) installed with solar projects in
2018. Applicants only have to include an additional column on their
Excel document showing storage installations to be considered for this
new list. Additional information can be found on the application
page.
Project data must be submitted at the time of application. The deadline
to apply for the 2019 Top Solar Contractors list is Friday, May 24.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005013/en/