U.S. Solar Installers Can Now Apply for the 2019 Top Solar Contractors List

0
02/19/2019 | 12:11pm EST

Applications for Solar Power World's 2019 Top Solar Contractors list are now being accepted online. Any solar PV developer, installer or subcontractor working in the United States can begin the application process on Solar Power World's website.

The Solar Power World Top Solar Contractors list is the most recognized annual listing of solar contractors in the United States working in the utility, commercial and residential markets. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service, markets and states based on the previous year’s installed kilowatt capacity. The list provides local solar installers with a free marketing opportunity to broadcast their installation accomplishments.

"Being a part of the Top Solar Contractors list gives us distinction in the marketplace that differentiates us from other contractors," said Molly Brown, VP of energy production for five-time listee GenPro Energy Solutions. "As we have made great strides in moving up the list in the last year, it's a great way to show that we are a true leader in the region."

The 2019 Top Solar Contractors list will be the eighth edition. Previous lists can be found at solarpowerworldonline.com/top-solar-contractors.

Applicants must choose a primary service (either developer, EPC, rooftop contractor, electrical subcontractor, installation subcontractor or manufacturer installer) and a primary market (either residential, commercial, utility or off grid). Service definitions and other list explanations can be found on the list's FAQ page.

Applicants must provide proof of installation numbers by submitting 2018 project details in an Excel document. Editors will verify submitted data with state interconnection records and utility records. (Note: Provided information will not be used for any other purpose or provided to others for solicitation. Submitted project data will be destroyed after installation numbers are verified.)

New in 2019, Solar Power World will feature a Top Solar+Storage Installer sub-list, ranking installers based on the amount of energy storage (measured in kilowatt-hours) installed with solar projects in 2018. Applicants only have to include an additional column on their Excel document showing storage installations to be considered for this new list. Additional information can be found on the application page.

Project data must be submitted at the time of application. The deadline to apply for the 2019 Top Solar Contractors list is Friday, May 24.


© Business Wire 2019
