Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Soy Takes Part in Ag Talks Iowa Town Hall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

National and state of Iowa agricultural commodity leaders held a virtual town hall meeting on July 30 to discuss the future of Iowa agriculture, with a focus on trade and supply chains. With major in-person state agriculture town halls postponed, this conversation aimed to help state farmers learn and share their views with commodity association leaders. This conversation was part of the AGTalks town hall series focusing on key U.S. agriculture producing states and came at a time when Iowa's competitiveness in agriculture is impacted by the trade dispute between China and the United Sates, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increase in non-U.S. trade agreements with overseas customers that Iowa has traditionally served. Panelists shared challenges, new opportunities, and fielded questions from participants.

Jim Sutter, CEO of the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), served as a panelist during the event. Sutter described collaboration across the ag industry during the pandemic and trade uncertainty, talked about the ways that USSEC has continued to engage with customers and stakeholders around the world during this time, and highlighted how USSEC and the U.S. soy industry have coordinated with other U.S. ag organizations during the pandemic. Kirk Leeds, CEO of the Iowa Soybean Association, hosted the virtual meeting.

USSEC CEO Jim Sutter took part in an AgTalks virtual town hall on June 30.

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 16:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:43pCUBIC CORPORATION : Announces Semiannual Dividend
BU
12:42pBALLANTYNE STRONG : Investor Presentation PDF File
PU
12:42pTENET HEALTHCARE : Supplemental Financial Disclosures 2Q20 Earnings Release
PU
12:42pTINEXTA S P A : 04/08/2020 Tinexta - Risultati Primo Semestre
PU
12:41pGRUBHUB : Modern Restaurant Concepts integrates with Grubhub
AQ
12:41pU.S. Energy Dept recommends granting partial retroactive waivers to refiners -sources
RE
12:41pMouser-Sponsored Formula E Team Preps for Nine-Day Berlin Showdown
BU
12:40pVAALCO ENERGY INC /DE/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:40pMeryllion Resources Corp. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors and Management
NE
12:39pQRAILS : ' Brian Brinkley Named Top 25 Financial Technology CTO
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group