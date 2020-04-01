U.S. Soy is Open for Business

By egibson - Wednesday, April 1, 2020

As COVID-19 continues to impact the majority of the world, we continue to support the U.S. soy industry and the diligent people responsible for producing and marketing the highest quality food, fiber, fuel and resources on the planet. As farmers are preparing to plant the 2020 soybean crop, suppliers and exporters continue to sell soy products around the globe. With the help of one another, we're working to ensure business remains active and available to all those interested in U.S. Soy.

USSEC will be providing regular updates to this page including resources, industry updates, events and opportunities, and various items highlighting how U.S. Soy remains committed to supporting a growing world.

We're here to support your soy needs.

March 30 Updates

U.S. Agriculture Included in Critical Infrastructure During Pandemic, by Lisa Humphreys, U.S. Soybean Export Council

The U.S. government has labeled agriculture a critical industry during the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The designation extends to the entire food and agriculture production system.The global outbreak of COVID-19 has been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO)… Click here to read the full story.

March 29 Updates

U.S. Agriculture Industry Taking Steps to Ensure Safe, Reliable Trade, by Rob Hatchett, Doane Advisory Services

As the world continues to search for ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, businesses across the spectrum are adopting new protocols to ensure the uninterrupted movement of fundamental products domestically and around the world. Commercial grain companies in the United States are no different, and many of the key soybean providers have ramped up their efforts to ensure safe, reliable movement of soybeans to end users around the world… Click here to read the full story.

March 28 Updates

Safe Soybeans, Hazards to Crew: How COVID-19 is Impacting Trade, by Alan Barrett, Doane Advisory Services

ProFarmer and Hellenic Shipper News reported that China's soymeal futures are increasing as soybean crushers suspended operations due to a shortage of soybeans as the novel coronavirus and weather have delayed South American shipments. Chinese soymeal futures are currently at their highest level since October 2019, while inventories are at their lowest level since at least 2010.[1] Shipments have also been disrupted to some degree by worries that China may stop imports to prevent the spread of coronavirus from other countries. The issue is not with the safety of the soybeans, but how to handle sick crew members… Click here to read the full story.

March 27 Updates

2020 Ground Work: Fertilizing and Seed Delivery, by Cory Atkins, U.S. soybean farmer in Delaware

March has been relatively warm and dry in our area, on the U.S. east coast. If the weather holds, planting will start sooner rather than later. Though some industries have been slowed by the coronavirus, farming is continuing as planned. Our state currently has closed all non-essential businesses and has a stay-at-home order in place due to COVID-19. Although agriculture is an essential business, we continue to practice social distancing and limiting interactions when possible… Click here to read the full story

March 26 Updates

The U.S. Soy Industry is Open for Business, by Jim Sutter, USSEC CEO

As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to impact so many around the world, I can say with confidence that U.S. soy farmers, the U.S Soybean Export Council (USSEC), and the industry as a whole remain committed to providing the global market with a stable supply of high-quality products and support… Click here to read the full story

March 25 Updates

USSEC's Response to COVID-19, by Jim Sutter, USSEC CEO

First, we are thinking of all of those who are impacted by this virus. We are also very appreciative of our health care workers and providers around the world who are working tirelessly to keep our family and friends as healthy as possible during this time.

As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread globally, USSEC is working to assure global stakeholders the U.S. soy industry is maintaining a stable, abundant soy supply that consistently delivers… Click here to read more.