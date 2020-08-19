Log in
U.S. Space Force Awards LinQuest $76 Million Contract

08/19/2020 | 10:14am EDT

LinQuest to Support Special Capabilities Division at Space and Missile Systems Center

LinQuest Corporation (LinQuest), a leader in space systems technology solutions for U.S. defense and intelligence communities, received a $76 million award from the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC).

As the prime contractor, LinQuest will provide additional systems engineering and integration support to the SATCOM enterprise at SMC. This contract modification aligns the company’s ongoing support to the division with its efforts across the SATCOM portfolio.

“LinQuest traces its heritage of sophisticated satellite communications back to 1977,” said Chris Beres, General Manager, Space and Air Solutions Group at LinQuest. “As a mission partner, we are excited to continue these efforts to help the Space Force shape the future of military satellite communications and deliver critical capability to the warfighter.”

About LinQuest Corporation
LinQuest is a space systems technology company that provides innovative services and solutions to U.S. defense, national security, and intelligence communities that focus on the convergence of C4ISR, information, and cyber systems. These services and solutions span the integration, engineering, testing, operations, and sustainment of critical space, air, and ground systems capabilities and programs. More information can be found on the company's website at www.linquest.com.


© Business Wire 2020
