Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Space & Rocket Center Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 01:46pm EDT

Huntsville, Alabama, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S Space & Rocket Center is hosting a series of exciting events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon, beginning Friday, July 12, and continuing through Saturday, July 20.  Highlights include the Celebration Car Show of Apollo-era vehicles Saturday, July 13, the Guinness World Record Rocket Launch of 5,000 model rockets Tuesday, July 16, the Apollo 11 Homecoming Celebration Dinner, the evening of July 16, and the Rocket City Summer Fest Moon Landing Concert, July 20.

The Apollo 11 Homecoming Celebration Dinner is sold out, but tickets are still available to the Aerospace States Association Dinner featuring Apollo 11 Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin as the scheduled keynote speaker. To purchase tickets, visit rocketcenter.com.

Beyond the special events, the Rocket Center also has daily activities scheduled throughout the week, including: Daily live Apollo 11 Lunar Landing Reenactments; Apollo 11 Virtual Reality experience; and twice-daily showing of “Apollo 11 First Steps” in the INTUITIVE® Planetarium. A major highlight is a day-long “Launch Day” experience July 16, Complimentary with museum admission is the opportunity to launch six different types of rockets and take home a commemorative Apollo 11 fling rocket. 

For a complete list of activities and media and interview opportunities, please see the attached Apollo 50 Media Advisory.

To view the Huntsville/Madison County community events calendar for Apollo 11 50th Anniversary events, visit the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau website at https://www.huntsville.org/apollo-50th-anniversary/

Attachment

Pat Ammons
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
256-721-5429
pat.ammons@spacecamp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:40pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : linemen helping Entergy Louisiana restore power in Louisiana following Hurricane Barry
PU
02:40pDISCOVERY : TLC'S HIT SERIES “UNEXPECTED” RETURNS FOR A THIRD SEASON ON AUGUST 4 AT 10PM ET/PT
PU
02:40pDENTSU : Aegis Network takes majority stake in Ugam, a global leader in data and analytics
AQ
02:39pBREWING A BETTER PLANET : Craft Brew Alliance Releases Sixth Annual Sustainability Report
BU
02:38pOne Lucky Fan's TIAA Bank Debit Card Could Be Their Ticket to London This November
BU
02:38pBrandywine Homes to Hold Grand Opening at Saddle Creek on July 20 Offering 28 Homes in San Dimas, Calif.
GL
02:36pNORN LIGH : IIROC Trading Halt - NLR
AQ
02:35pRESAAS SERVICES : Announces Launch of “AgentFirst” Solution in Bay Area
PU
02:35pJACOBS ENGINEERING : What Motivates You? 3 Outstanding Jacobs Women Share Their Stories
PU
02:35p2019-07-15 - CORPORATE NEWS : Half Year Report 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
4WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
5ABBVIE : Gilead invests $5 billion to deepen ties with biotech Galapagos

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About