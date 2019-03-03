Log in
U.S.-Stock Funds Rose 3.7% in February -- Journal Report

03/03/2019 | 10:29pm EST

By William Power

It has been two months of "happy new year" for U.S.-stock fund investors.

Thanks to the surprisingly strong start to 2019 for U.S. stocks, stock funds are shaking off last year's slide, which had pushed the average diversified U.S.-stock fund to a decline of 7.7% for the year. It has all turned around: Such funds posted a return of 3.7% for February and were up nearly 13% for the first two months of this year, according to Thomson Reuters Lipper data.

International-stock funds rose 2.4% in February and were up 9.9% for the first two months.

Markets have been strong as investors have calmed down in their second-guessing about Federal Reserve intentions and global-trade disputes, while corporate earnings have also cooperated.

Some strategists say that investors might be too sanguine about the Fed, which could still derail the happy times by raising interest rates again to fight inflation.

"Clearly, the markets have calmed down since December. At the end of last year, it almost seemed like the market couldn't be happy with anything," says Gershon Distenfeld, co-head of fixed income at AllianceBernstein in New York. If growth data came in poorly, "it was 'Oh, my God, we're going into recession'; if they came in positively, it was 'Oh, my God, the Fed is [going to be] hiking rates.' "

Investors are no longer going to extremes in that way, Mr. Distenfeld says. Still, he says complacency could set in. "We're actually much more uncertain about Fed policy than we have been for a long time. We really don't know where they'll go from here."

Bond funds -- measured by those that focus on intermediate-maturity, investment-grade debt -- rose 0.1% for February and were up 1.4% for the two months.

Erik Ristuben, global chief Investment strategist at Russell Investments in Seattle, says: "The market has now priced in a Fed that will be on the sidelines effectively for the entire year. We don't think that's an effective realization, and the market will begin realizing that, as well. We think the Fed's going to come back in the back half of the year."

There is no doubt that Fed concerns will flare again, one way or the other -- possibly disrupting markets. Not that investors in 401(k)s or other long-term investors should fret.

"The long-term investor should look at all of this as noise," says Mr. Distenfeld.

Mr. Power is a Wall Street Journal news editor in South Brunswick, N.J. Email him at william.power@wsj.com .

