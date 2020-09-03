U.S. Stock Futures Drift After Dow's Run Past 29000

By Caitlin Ostroff

U.S. stock futures wobbled Thursday, suggesting that investors may take a breather following a sharp rally that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 29000 for the first time since February and left the S&P 500 at a fresh record.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 wavered between gains and losses, indicating that the benchmark index could be sluggish after the New York opening bell. The benchmark closed at a record on Wednesday. Contracts linked to the Dow also pointed to a flat open.

"The market is taking a bit of a pause almost from exhaustion," said David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton. "We've all been going full tilt since the beginning of the year, and there hasn't been a lot of information, so markets have drifted a little bit."

Federal Reserve official Mary Daly became the latest policy maker to call for renewed fiscal stimulus Wednesday, saying that reduced government spending measures could slow the economic recovery. Economists have worried that the expiration of extra unemployment benefits that kept households afloat could trigger a drop in consumer spending.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised a question Wednesday on whether lawmakers can reach an agreement on a new spending package in the next few weeks, Deutsche Bank analysts said. Investors have been betting on Republicans and Democrats striking a deal later this month to offer additional relief to American consumers and businesses, after talks stalled in August.

Renewed tensions between Beijing and Washington also remain a risk for markets. The Trump administration signaled plans to impose new restrictions on Chinese diplomats in the U.S., citing Beijing's use of similar measures on American envoys. The Chinese embassy in Washington responded by accusing the U.S. of violating international conventions, while characterizing the fresh restrictions as unjustified and urging the U.S. to reconsider its position.

"The U.S. election is clearly drawing closer, the U.S.-China trade war is not put to bed, so there are huge uncertainties for the market," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe. "Frankly, we've just had an amazing run up and the market does need to pause for breath."

The government's efforts to push forward with a coronavirus vaccine has also left some investors concerned that the issue is becoming a campaign weapon, which may discourage people from taking the vaccine when it is ready because of safety concerns or political views. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged states to speed up approval for vaccine distribution sites by Nov. 1, which is just days before the presidential election.

The latest data on how many Americans applied for unemployment benefits for the first time through the week ended Aug. 29 is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, and will offer the most timely view on the health of the labor market.

Investors will also be watching for fresh data on activity in the services sector to see if reduced unemployment benefits have weighed on spending. The latest reading on the purchasing managers index in services from IHS Markit is due at 9:45 a.m., and the results from a survey by the Institute of Supply Management on activity in the service sector is due at 10 a.m.

"Over the past few months we've had really quite a strong recovery, and that has started to stall," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. "If the lack of further fiscal support is now weighing on demand, then you would expect to see that reflected in a drop back on the ISM."

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked higher to 0.666%, from 0.650% Wednesday. Yields rise when prices fall.

"Central banks have had a massive impact on the financial markets," Mr. Zahn said. "We had that big selloff in March and we've seen quite a big rebound."

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.9%. Markets in Asia ended the day on a mixed note, with the Shanghai Composite closing down 0.6% while South Korea's Kospi added 1.3%.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com