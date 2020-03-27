U.S. Stock Futures Drop, Signaling End to Three-Day Rally

By Chong Koh Ping and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stock futures dropped Friday, signaling an end to a three-day rally in American equities as volatility returns to markets amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic's toll on human lives and the economy.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.4%. The gauge of blue-chip stocks soared into bull-market territory Thursday, even though a fifth of its value has been erased since the start of the year.

Other indicators suggest investors remain on edge. The Cboe Volatility Index, a closely watched measure of turbulence in U.S. stocks, jumped to near historic levels.

Overnight, House leaders were scrambling to bring back enough legislators to form a quorum to pass a $2 trillion economic rescue package. The bill, which passed the Senate late Wednesday, is the largest economic-relief package in history and would extend aid to many Americans through direct payments and expanded unemployment insurance.

The U.S. this week overtook China as the country with the most coronavirus cases with 85,991 confirmed infections, while fatalities topped 1,296. Hospitals in the New York metro area and Seattle have been overwhelmed despite stringent measures to curtail the contagion.

Adding to concerns about how long the pandemic may damp economic activity, China said Thursday it would close its borders to nearly all foreigners and drastically slash international flights in a bid to curb the reintroduction of the virus from abroad.

"We want to see the peak of the virus curve, because the clock starts then for when the lockdown stops," said James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

The spread of the virus -- and the economic fallout from measures put in place to halt the outbreak -- has fueled debates on whether the U.S. needs to continue enforcing a strict lockdown that is eroding business activity and output. The Trump administration is planning to issue guidelines aimed at helping state and local authorities decide whether to tighten or relax measures designed to help slow infections.

Investors and business leaders are also concerned that emergency measures by the Federal Reserve and U.S. lawmakers, including the much-anticipated stimulus package, may not prevent a sharp U.S. recession that could have global consequences.

Ahead of the opening bell in New York, shares in cruise operators declined after a last-minute legislative change on Thursday left major cruise ship lines excluded from the U.S. stimulus package. Carnival declined almost 10%. Royal Caribbean Cruises also fell.

European stocks also declined. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 2.9%, led lower by the finance and commodities sectors.

Given that cases are still surging in the U.S. and Europe, and the collateral damage of coronavirus lockdowns has yet to be fully exposed, CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang termed this week's rebound in U.S. stocks as "a false rally in the middle of a bear market."

Investors continued to seek out U.S. government bonds as a safe place to park their money. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged down to 0.754%, from 0.806% Thursday.

In Asia, most major markets drifted higher by the close of trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 was the best performer, rising 3.9% to end what was its best week in the gauge's 70-year history.

Later in the day, new economic data will provide fresh insights on the health of the U.S. economy. Consumer-spending data for February will reveal whether households started reeling in spending even before efforts to contain the coronavirus forced large-scale shutdowns. The University of Michigan's consumer-sentiment survey for March will provide some clues on households' confidence and willingness to spend.

