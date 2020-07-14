Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Up as Banks Kick Off Earnings Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 07:20am EDT

By Anna Hirtenstein

U.S. stock futures edged up Tuesday as investors watched for second-quarter results from the biggest banks for insights into the health of the American economy and its lenders.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 ticked up 0.4%, suggesting that U.S. stocks could rise after the opening bell. A rally in the equity market on Monday fizzled after California rolled back some of its reopening plans, stoking fears about additional lockdowns.

A string of earnings reports out on Tuesday from major Wall Street banks is expected to provide more visibility into the effect of the downturn on the flow of credit to businesses, and on borrowers' ability to repay loans. JPMorgan Chase kicked off the earnings season with its results this morning, and will be followed by Citigroup and Wells Fargo. Delta Air Lines is also scheduled to report at 7 a.m.

Banks' "business reflects the real economy and their trading activities will show how they have coped," said Luc Filip, head of private banking investments at SYZ Private Banking. Their results "will be scrutinized by investors very closely."

Shares of JPMorgan Chase rose 4.6% premarket after the bank reported earnings per share for the second quarter that beat estimates.

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 1.2%, led lower by stocks in Germany and France. Industrial production in the eurozone is recovering slower than expected and is still over 20% lower than last year, according to a Tuesday data release. A gauge of sentiment for institutional investors in July also came in below expectations.

"It's the virus-related newsflow at the same time as we're going into an earnings season that's unpredictable and we're getting some weaker economic data, it's the combination of all these things," said Georgina Taylor, a multiasset fund manager at Invesco. "Given the good run in equities, it feels like the market is pausing to digest all of this."

Fresh data showed that the U.K's economic expansion in May was weaker than economists had expected, and output in Britain remains around a quarter below the level it had reached in February, before the pandemic struck and the economy was shut down. The British pound edged down 0.4% against the dollar, while the FTSE 250 index of stocks dropped 1.3%.

"For the U.K., it's a tough gig currently. The drop in GDP was starker than on the continent and now the bounceback is weaker," said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "It's a pretty big miss."

In Asia, major benchmarks slipped after tensions between the U.S. and China rose, prompted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments on Monday that the Trump administration formally rejects a swath of Chinese claims in the South China Sea. China's main stocks gauge, the Shanghai Composite Index, declined 0.8%.

"As we're getting closer to the U.S. election in November, we expect some noise to be happening," said SYZ's Mr. Filip. "The objective for the U.S. is to show strength, maybe flex muscle."

Investors are also awaiting consumer price data from the U.S., which is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m., and will show if inflation has picked up as lockdowns have eased.

In government bond markets, the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasurys slipped to 0.627% Tuesday, from 0.638% Wednesday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.85% 52.2 Delayed Quote.-34.66%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -1.00% 26.82 Delayed Quote.-54.14%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.04% 26085.8 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.51% 0.90796 Delayed Quote.5.93%
INVESCO LTD. 0.85% 10.62 Delayed Quote.-40.93%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.43% 97.65 Delayed Quote.-30.94%
NASDAQ 100 -2.16% 10602.208002 Delayed Quote.21.40%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.13% 10390.843369 Delayed Quote.15.81%
S&P 500 -0.94% 3155.22 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.04% 4164.2 Delayed Quote.18.66%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.05% 4063.44 Delayed Quote.10.09%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.16% 366.13 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -1.15% 802.42 Delayed Quote.-9.54%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.24% 25.41 Delayed Quote.-52.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
07:34aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up as Banks Kick Off Earnings Season
DJ
07:28aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up as Banks Kick Off Earnings Season
DJ
07:20aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up as Banks Kick Off Earnings Season
DJ
07:07aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Banks' Earnings
DJ
06:22aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Banks' Earnings
DJ
05:19aU.S. Stock Futures Wobble Ahead of Banks' Earnings
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : A busy run for Deutsche Bank in Central and Eastern Europe
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5K+S AG : K+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group