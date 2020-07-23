U.S. Stock Futures Edge Up on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes

By Caitlin Ostroff

Stock futures edged higher Thursday amid cautious optimism centering around the prospects for a new U.S. stimulus package and the strength of quarterly results at companies including Tesla and Unilever.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 ticked up 0.3%, indicating that the benchmark stocks gauge could climb for a fifth day after the New York opening bell. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.5%.

Senate Republicans and the White House resolved outstanding issues over a fifth coronavirus relief package on Wednesday. That sets the ground for negotiations with Democrats over the proposed $1 trillion spending package as lawmakers race to reach an agreement ahead of the expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits at the end of the month.

"It's looking more like they will agree on some type of extension," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. "The data suggests there is an increasing need for fiscal support over the last few weeks."

Positive earnings reports from some of the world's biggest or most-closely watched companies is also bolstering optimism among investors. Shares in Tesla climbed 3.3% in offhours trading after the Silicon Valley auto maker eked out a profit for the fourth-consecutive quarter, defying Wall Street's expectations that it would report a loss.

In premarket trading, Twitter shares gained 6.3% after the social media giant reported strong user growth. Danaher shares rose 2.8% after the conglomerate said profit and sales for the second quarter rose.

Among European equities, Unilever rose 9.1% in Amsterdam and in London after the Anglo-Dutch consumer products giant unexpectedly reported an increase in profit for the first half of the year. Analysts had forecast a drop in its earnings.

"There are still worries on the horizon, but at the same time, company earnings haven't been as bad as analysts expected," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe. The earnings season has "added some visibility that was missing. So many companies had completely withdrawn guidance, so analysts were reasonably taking some pessimistic scenarios."

New claims for unemployment benefits, due at 8:30 a.m., will offer fresh insights into the U.S. labor market's recovery. Applications for unemployment benefits have plateaued in recent weeks at historically high levels after easing for months. The modest easing on unemployment rolls suggests that new layoffs are being offset by hiring and employers recalling workers, though fresh restrictions on business activity in many parts of the country are threatening to stall the recovery.

"The U.S. economy is starting to reabsorb some of those workers, but if you look at those moving into permanent unemployment, that gets more worrying," said Edward Smith, head of asset allocation research at Rathbone Investment Management. "The U.S. consumer is still a really important part of demand all over the world."

Coronavirus infections in the U.S. have climbed past 3.9 million, with the death toll topping 142,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Investors have remained nervous that rising cases will lead to a stalling out of recently renewed economic activity.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked down to 0.590%, from 0.595% Wednesday.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com