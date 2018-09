U.S. Stock Futures Extend Declines

By Ben St. Clair

U.S. stock futures extended their losses Friday after the August jobs report showed a pickup in hiring and healthy wage growth, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to continue raising rates at its current pace.

Futures pointed to a 0.3% opening drop in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, versus a 0.2% decline ahead of the report. Weak tech shares also continued to pull down U.S. indexes. Shares in Amazon, Twitter, Facebook, and Netflix were all down in premarket trading.

Nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 201,000 in August, while the unemployment rate was 3.9% last month, the Labor Department said Friday. Wages rose 2.9% from a year earlier in August, a sign the very strong labor market is pressuring employers to offer higher pay packages as the overall cost of living ticks up.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected employers to add 192,000 jobs in August and that the unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 3.9% a month earlier.

ADP private, nonfarm payrolls came in lower than expected Thursday, but showed broad hiring in the private sector.

Patrick Kaser, a managing director and portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, said ahead of the report that he expected the jobs report to show a "very healthy" economy where "the labor market looks really tight."

The numbers should support the Federal Reserve's plan to continue raising interest rates, Mr. Kaser said.

Meanwhile, global stocks were mostly lower as declines in technology stocks weighed down Asian indexes after an emerging-market benchmark slipped into bear territory.

Fears of contagion in emerging markets and ongoing trade tensions have helped push Asian and European stocks lower this week, with most major indexes set to close on a weekly loss. On Thursday the MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell into bear market territory, defined as a 20% drop from a recent peak.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%, with the banking and travel-and-leisure sectors leading declines.

Shares in Deutsche Bank fell 1.8% after reports that Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, one of the bank's largest shareholders, planned to sell its 7.6% stake in the bank.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi was down 0.3% and Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.8%, with the Japanese index set to close lower for the sixth consecutive trading day.

Wall Street's technology selloff continued in Asian markets Friday, with Samsung falling 2.6%. Shares in Chinese heavyweight Tencent were up 0.7% but remained down 6.8% on the week.

This past week, "the negativity baton has been passed from EM to U.S. tech," wrote Deutsche bank strategists in a note Friday.

JJ Kinahan, the chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, attributed part of the U.S. stock declines to the lack of information available to investors between quarterly earnings reports. "Rumors and innuendo drive the markets back and forth" in this period, Mr. Kinahan said.

Trade has been chief among those rumors, with reports suggesting President Donald Trump plans to move forward with proposed tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Elsewhere, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys edged higher to 2.904% from 2.887% Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In commodities, U.S. crude gained 0.1% to $67.78 a barrel, following declines Thursday after a weekly report showed U.S. inventories of petroleum products were already starting to rise as the lower-demand fall season nears. Gold slipped 0.2% to $1,202.30 an ounce.