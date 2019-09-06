U.S. Stock Futures Hold Gains After Jobs Report

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stock futures held their gains after the August jobs report showed employers added to payrolls at a steady pace and unemployment stayed historically low.

The report, which is carefully watched for clues about the health of the world's largest economy, indicated the economy held firm during a month when a deepening global slowdown and faltering manufacturing activity stoked fears of a sharp U.S. slowdown.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both rose 0.4%. Meanwhile, U.S. government bond yields slipped after the report, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note at 1.596%, versus 1.604% ahead of the data's release. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The U.S. economy added 130,000 payrolls in August, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7% for the third consecutive month, remaining near its 50-year low. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs during the month.

Analysts at Barclays have flagged concerns that expectations of further interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve could be tempered by suggestions that the labor market is stronger than expected.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will make a speech in Zurich later Friday, which could provide further signals about future monetary policy.

David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton, said economic growth in the U.S. and China was ticking along, though markets remain jittery and focused on hopes for supportive policy from central banks.

The "doom and gloom" about the global economy is overdone, Mr. Zahn said. "This is all going to pass."

The price of oil remained steady even as Iran said it would abandon constraints on nuclear research set out in the 2015 nuclear deal, ratcheting up tensions with the U.S., which have led to conflict in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. crude slipped 1.3% at $55.55 a barrel. Analysts have flagged concerns the price of oil could drop if the global economy slows, despite rising tensions between Iran and the U.S.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.2%, with the German DAX up 0.4% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 0.1%.

The gentle rises in Europe came after Germany said Friday its industrial production unexpectedly fell in July.

Trading was stronger in Asia, where the Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei were both up 0.5% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.7%.

China's central bank reduced reserve requirements for lenders Friday, marking a fresh effort to support the economy. Analysts at Citi had flagged expectations of further policy easing last month as credit data deteriorated, including cuts in the reserve ratio. The move came after Asian stock markets had already closed.

The Russian central bank also cut its benchmark rate Friday, joining a wider drive for looser monetary policy around the world since the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in a decade at its last meeting.

