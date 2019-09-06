U.S. Stock Futures Hold Gains After Jobs Report

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stock futures held gains after the August jobs report showed hiring remained steady, even though employers added slightly fewer jobs than analysts had expected.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both rose 0.4%.

The U.S. added 130,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs during the month.

Investors watch the Labor Department data closely for signs of economic health. August's jobs figures took on even more importance heading into the Federal Reserve's meeting later this month. Analysts at Barclays have flagged concerns that expectations of further interest-rate cuts from the Fed could be tempered by suggestions that the labor market is stronger than expected.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will make a speech in Zurich later Friday, which could provide further signals about future monetary policy.

The employment data comes on the heels of rallying stock markets around the globe. As of Thursday's close, the S&P 500 is less than 2% away from its July record, and Friday appears poised to be another big day for U.S. stocks.

This week's gains come as fears of escalating tensions between the U.S. and China on trade eased slightly and as political instability in Hong Kong and Great Britain appeared to make progress.

Government bond yields slipped after the jobs report, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note at 1.596%, versus 1.604% ahead of the data release. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.1% in recent trading, putting its weekly gains at roughly 1.8%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% on Friday, ending the week up 3.9%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.7%, closing out the week up 3.8%.

China's central bank reduced reserve requirements for lenders Friday, marking a fresh effort to support the economy. Analysts at Citi had flagged expectations of further policy easing last month as credit data deteriorated, including cuts in the reserve ratio. The move came after Asian stock markets had already closed.

The Russian central bank also cut its benchmark rate Friday, joining a wider drive for looser monetary policy around the world since the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in a decade at its last meeting.

David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton, said economic growth in the U.S. and China was ticking along, though markets remain jittery and focused on hopes for supportive policy from central banks.

The "doom and gloom" about the global economy is overdone, Mr. Zahn said. "This is all going to pass."

U.S. crude slipped 1.3% at $55.55 a barrel. Analysts have flagged concerns the price of oil could drop if the global economy slows, despite rising tensions between Iran and the U.S.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com