U.S. Stock Futures Rally as Global Markets Seesaw

By Frances Yoon

S&P 500 stock futures rose on Tuesday, suggesting U.S. markets could regain some ground after a punishing selloff on Monday, while international equities endured another turbulent session.

In early afternoon trading in Hong Kong, S&P E-mini futures gained 3.8%. Futures prices can be volatile, and changes aren't necessarily matched by stock moves after the opening bell.

Stock-market performance in the Asia-Pacific region ranged from rebounds to further losses, as investors continued to assess how much governments and central banks could do to stem the deadly coronavirus and the economic damage it would cause.

Sameer Goel, chief Asia macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, said heightened market volatility was partly because investors weren't clear how much governments would support companies and households through fiscal policy, as world economic activity threatened to slow sharply.

"As you see this fear of a sudden stop in the global economy, you start to see greater worries about corporate defaults and pressure on balance sheets," he said, pointing to market indicators that show heightened demand for dollar funding from foreign borrowers.

"A large part of the monetary response has been taken care of," Mr. Goel added, referring to action by the Federal Reserve and other central banks. "We need to see a much more aggressive fiscal response to support balance sheets and the real economy, which is more difficult because it takes longer."

Australia's ASX 200 jumped 5.8%, partly erasing Monday's steep declines. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.1% higher, after shedding early morning losses. South Korea's Kospi, which swung from gains to losses, ended the day down 2.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.6%.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose about 0.04 percentage point to 0.778%. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

On Monday, the three major U.S. stock indexes all plunged 12% to 13%, reflecting fear the emergency measures taken by the Federal Reserve may not be enough to ward off a coronavirus-induced recession.

The Fed and other central banks have slashed interest rates and pumped money into the financial system, while governments are stepping up lockdowns and limiting air travel as global infections continue to rise.

Earlier this month, Congress approved a $8.3 billion emergency spending package to provide immediate funds for health-care spending. It is considering several more in the weeks ahead as officials grapple with how large a stimulus may be necessary.

Otavio Costa, a portfolio manager at Crescat Capital in Denver, Colorado, said U.S. markets had been due for a correction before the virus outbreak, given high prices compared with fundamental prospects for listed companies, the private-equity sector and some parts of the real-estate market.

He said valuation multiples for stocks--meaning measures such as price-to-earnings ratios--could keep falling toward longer-term historical averages. "We could continue to see a mean reversion in the multiples, and that means a substantial downside across equities," said Mr. Costa.

The Philippines suspended all stock trading indefinitely starting Tuesday. The closure came after President Rodrigo Duterte put Manila and the rest of Luzon, the island where the capital is, on lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

