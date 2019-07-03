Log in
U.S. Stock Futures Rise as Tesla, Symantec Soar

07/03/2019 | 08:41am EDT

By Lauren Almeida

-- U.S. Treasury yields tick lower, S&P 500 futures up 0.2%

-- The Stoxx Europe 600 climbs 0.8%

-- Asian stocks drop, with Hong Kong down 0.1%, Japan down 0.5%

U.S. stock futures rose Wednesday, as electric-car maker Tesla and antivirus software maker Symantec gained sharply in premarket trading. European stocks and bonds rallied on hopes of more support from the European Central Bank after Christine Lagarde was nominated to be its next president.

Tesla was up 7.5% in premarket trade after the car maker said it had delivered a record 95,200 vehicles in its latest quarter. Symantec, meanwhile, jumped 17% following a Bloomberg report that it was in talks to be bought by Broadcom.

U.S. futures were higher, with the both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.2%.

German 10-year government bond yields slid to a record low Wednesday on expectations that the ECB's likely new president, Ms. Lagarde, will pursue more easy-money policies.

Other bond yields also fell in Europe as investors bet on more interest-rate cuts and bond buying to come as the continent suffers low growth and low inflation rates. Italy's 10-year bond yields fell to 1.703%, while U.S. yields were down to 1.953% from 1.978% on Tuesday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Analysts anticipate Ms. Lagarde will oversee further quantitative easing, following her statement after the G-20 meeting that the global economy has hit a rough patch, with trade as the primary risk.

"She advised central banks to continue to adjust their policies with incoming data," said Daniele Antonucci, chief euro-area economist at Morgan Stanley. "Market participants, in our view, will probably place her in the dovish camp."

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.8%, led by the food and beverage sectors, utilities and health-care companies. Shares in JD Sports Fashion were up almost 3% after the company said it expected its profit to meet analysts' forecasts, taking its gains for this year to 78% and making it one of Europe's best-performing stocks in 2019.

Asian stock markets fell, with South Korea leading losses as the Kospi slipped 1.2% after the country lowered growth and inflation forecasts. Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.9% in 2019 rather than 1.6% as previously forecast. Chinese stocks in Shanghai were down 0.9%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.1% lower.

The WSJ dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of its peers, was broadly flat.

In commodities, Brent crude oil rose 1.1% to $63.09 after a steep fall on Tuesday. Gold was also up 1.1% to $1,422.90 an ounce.

Paul J. Davies contributed to this article.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.26% 26786.68 Delayed Quote.14.83%
HANG SENG -0.17% 28801.82 Real-time Quote.11.62%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.27% 2096.37 Real-time Quote.4.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.41% 7799.823547 Delayed Quote.22.72%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.22% 8109.09233 Delayed Quote.21.94%
S&P 500 0.29% 2973.01 Delayed Quote.18.25%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.11% 96.73 End-of-day quote.0.05%
