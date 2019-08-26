Log in
U.S. Stock Futures Rise as Trump Says China Wants a Deal

08/26/2019 | 09:24am EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff and Shen Hong

-- Asian markets fell earlier on concerns of escalating trade war

-- European stocks are mostly flat with low trading volumes

-- Trump praises Chinese president for wanting "calm resolution"

U.S. stock futures climbed as President Trump said China wants to strike a trade deal, signaling a potential de-escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

S&P 500 futures, which were briefly negative on Monday, climbed 0.6% after Mr. Trump said China had called U.S. trade officials Sunday evening and asked to "get back to the table" for talks. Stock futures don't necessarily predict moves after the opening bell.

The Chinese government didn't immediately respond to requests to corroborate the president's account, though Beijing's lead trade negotiator told a conference that China still wants to continue trade talks with the U.S.

Mr. Trump also sent a tweet praising Chinese President Xi Jinping and his representatives for wanting a "calm resolution."

"This trade war is having more plot twists than a Quentin Tarantino movie," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst for foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda, wrote in a research note. "Whether or not the phone calls were primarily technical, it seems Trump is concerned the precipitous drop we saw with U.S. equities was dangerously approaching the price gains that came from the biggest rally in his presidency in early 2018."

U.S. Treasury yields also recovered from an earlier rush to safety that saw government-bond prices climb. Following the latest comments by Mr. Trump, the yield on the two-year bonds rose to 1.514% and the yield on the 10-year note climbed to 1.527%, according to Tradeweb, ending an earlier inversion of the two yields. Yields rise when prices fall.

Separately, shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb rose 4.1% in premarket trading as the U.S. pharmaceutical giant moved a step closer to securing regulatory approval for its proposed acquisition of Celgene after the biotech company struck a deal to sell psoriasis medication Otezla to Amgen for $13.4 billion in cash. Shares of Celgene advanced 3.4% while Amgen dropped 2.6%.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 index wavered between gains and losses amid low trading volumes around the region as the U.K.'s exchanges remained closed for a bank holiday. The French CAC 40 rose almost 0.5%, while the German DAX gained about 0.4%.

Asian stocks and global government bond yields fell earlier Monday as last week's escalation in the U.S. trade war with China deepened concerns about global growth prospects.

China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.1%. On Friday, the world's second-largest economy said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on additional U.S. products, prompting Mr. Trump to say he would increase levies on Chinese goods. The news helped send bond yields, U.S. stocks, and commodity prices lower at the end of last week, while a widely watched gauge of volatility rose.

"We no longer expect a partial resolution before spring 2020" as part of a base-case scenario, Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, said in a note to clients. "Of course, as both China and the U.S. remain ready to talk, a positive surprise in the form of a partial resolution of at least some tariff issues remains possible."

Mr. Trump last week said U.S. companies were "hereby ordered" to look for alternatives to China -- although aides said over the weekend he had no plans to force businesses to relocate.

Investors are losing faith in how both sides are approaching the trade war and whether a resolution could be reached soon, according to Peter Atwater, a research analyst and adjunct lecturer at William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.

"Confidence requires perceptions of certainty and control," he said. "Stock investors now have neither."

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.9%, as pro-democracy protests turned violent after nearly two weeks of relative calm.

Separately, China's currency weakened to a new multiyear low, weeks after Beijing first allowed it to trade beyond the symbolic level of 7 yuan per dollar. The currency is both a flashpoint in relations with the U.S., and a means for China to make its exports more competitive, helping offset the impact of U.S. import tariffs.

--Steven Russolillo contributed to this article.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Shen Hong at hong.shen@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN -2.13% 199.08 Delayed Quote.2.27%
CAC 40 0.61% 5356.33 Real-time Quote.13.90%
CELGENE CORPORATION -1.80% 93.99 Delayed Quote.46.65%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.49% 2897.43 End-of-day quote.16.00%
DAX 0.45% 11661 Delayed Quote.9.97%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.37% 25628.9 Delayed Quote.9.87%
HANG SENG -1.92% 25687.13 Real-time Quote.1.33%
NASDAQ 100 -3.15% 7464.994501 Delayed Quote.21.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.00% 7751.765644 Delayed Quote.20.44%
S&P 500 -2.59% 2847.11 Delayed Quote.13.57%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.07% 371.58 Delayed Quote.10.85%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.09% 798.49 Delayed Quote.13.65%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.15% 7.15498 Delayed Quote.3.81%
