U.S. Stock Futures Slip Ahead of Jobless Claims Data

By Anna Hirtenstein and Chong Koh Ping

U.S. stock futures and European shares drifted lower Thursday, ahead of the release of a string of key economic data including weekly jobless claims, and after the European Central Bank left key policies unchanged even as it expanded some stimulus measures.

S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.5%, following a sharp rally Wednesday after the Federal Reserve provided assurances that it will continue with stimulus programs. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.8% following data showing France and Spain's economies contracted the most on record in the first quarter.

Investors are awaiting a number of economic releases on Thursday that will indicate the depth of the fallout from the coronavirus lockdowns, including jobless claims data at 8:30 a.m. ET for the week through April 25. At least 26 million people had made initial claims for unemployment insurance by April 18 after the pandemic brought parts of the U.S. economy to a near standstill.

"From the point of view of investors, what matters is getting a peak" in jobless claims, said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "We saw an acceleration and it's now starting to decelerate."

The U.S. government is also likely to report Thursday that consumer spending, a key driver of the economy, fell sharply in March as many businesses closed and laid off workers. The Commerce Department is scheduled to report on household spending at 8:30 a.m.

The ECB kept interest rates and its bond-buying program unchanged on Thursday but said that it was prepared to ramp up its asset purchases if necessary. President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to speak to reporters in a press conference at 8:30 a.m.

"What we're seeing here is the ECB taking stock of the measures so far and keeping some of its powder dry," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist for the Eurozone at ING. "They could also be doing this to put some pressure on governments" to encourage fiscal spending. All eyes will now be on the press conference with investors assessing "whether Lagarde comes across as strongly committed and ready to do whatever it takes," he said.

Earlier in the day, France reported a historic contraction in its economy, which declined 5.8% in the first quarter after the nation implemented one of Europe's strictest lockdowns. Spain's economy shrank 5.2%, also the deepest on record.

"We're in the realm of very bad, very negative numbers," said Peter Schaffrik, a global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "But at the same time, we know it's bad and we've accepted that."

Ahead of the opening bell, shares in Facebook jumped over 9% after the social-media company said that ad revenue has stabilized in recent weeks. Tesla advanced more than 8% after the car maker unexpectedly reported a third consecutive profitable quarter.

Twitter soared 10% in premarket trading after it released strong earnings for the first quarter, despite a drop in advertising revenue. The tech company's earnings per share met analysts' estimates, according to data from Factset.

Apple, Amazon.com, Gilead Sciences, United Airlines Holdings and Visa are among the blue-chip companies reporting earnings after market close.

Among European equities, Royal Dutch Shell declined 6% after it slashed its dividend for the first time since World War II and reported a loss in the first three months of the year due to the crash in oil prices.

Société Générale fell 5.5% after the French bank swung to a loss in the first quarter following weak performance in its investment-banking division. Lloyds Banking Group declined 5.3% after it suspended its previous guidance and reported a significant decline in pretax profit in the first quarter from impairments associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude prices extended their gains after data this week showed that storage is filling up more slowly than expected in the U.S. Futures for delivery of U.S. crude in July climbed 9.4% to $20.93 a barrel. June futures for West Texas Intermediate climbed 13.6% to $17.11 a barrel. Brent crude's July contract advanced 7.3% to $26 a barrel.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 0.616%, from 0.625% on Wednesday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and didn't announce any new measures at the close of a two-day policy meeting. However, it pledged to use "its full range of tools" to support the U.S. economy.

"There's a good chance that the Fed will put in place more quantitative easing programs in the future and stay committed to keeping interest rates low for some time longer," said Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore. He expects the near-zero interest rate to continue for the next two to three years.

The V-shaped recovery of the markets has led to a disconnect between the financial markets and the economic realities, according to Ong Zi Yang, senior macro analyst at FSMOne.com in Singapore.

"They will continue to diverge with the Fed pumping in so much money," he said. But he cautioned such supportive measures could be damaging in the long run as a lot of companies that aren't operating efficiently might be getting help they don't deserve.

China, the first to reopen its economy after emerging from the coronavirus crisis, reported a slower expansion in factory activity in April, after a strong rebound in March, due to weak external demand. The Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.3% higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 2.1%. Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for a holiday.

