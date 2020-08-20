Log in
U.S. Stock Futures Slip With Stimulus Talks Gridlocked

08/20/2020 | 07:39am EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff

U.S. stock futures slid Thursday as investors worried that a gridlock among lawmakers will result in a smaller-than-anticipated stimulus package or delays in the new legislation, crimping consumer spending and the pace of economic recovery.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 edged down 0.2%, indicating that the benchmark index may edge lower for a second day after the New York opening bell. Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.8%.

In off-hours trading, shares in Intel rose 3.9% after the chip maker said it plans to spend $10 billion on its own stock by the end of the year. Shares in L Brands rose 4.7% after the retailer reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter.

Federal Reserve officials' views on the economy requiring more government support to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, released on Wednesday as part of the minutes from their last meeting, also served to mute sentiment. Some officials signaled that more stimulus from the central bank could also be required, though the Fed didn't offer clues on when additional tools would be deployed.

The Fed's calls for more government spending come as Democrats and Republicans remained in a stalemate over the new coronavirus relief package. Some Republicans are hoping to push ahead with a cheaper, pared-down version of the $1 trillion-aid bill they proposed last month, while a group of Democrats are urging leaders to move ahead with legislation to extend federal jobless benefits. Investors are concerned that a lack of consensus within either party on the approach to take may leave the spending bill in gridlock.

Some investors have been disappointed by indications in the Fed minutes that policy makers don't currently see the need for a new tool to cap yields on short- and medium-term Treasury securities by committing to buying as much government bonds as needed, according to Michael Bell, a global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"The thing the market would like to see first and foremost is a vaccine, " said Mr. Bell. "What the market is worried about is the virus, which is not under control, fiscal stimulus, which is becoming less generous, and a Fed" that is saying some of its policy tools may not be deployed, he said.

Increased government spending, combined with measures from the Fed to make borrowing cheap, would drive the recovery and boost inflation, according to Mr. Bell. Without that, he said stock indexes may struggle to move higher.

"It has been a real grind to get to this point and if we look back at what's happened from March to now, that's really been on the back of policy makers," said Seema Shah, chief strategist for Principal Global Investors. "It makes sense the market won't go higher until you have policy makers agree."

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked lower to 0.652%, from 0.674% Wednesday.

A resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe is also fueling concern that there may be a fresh wave of infections in the U.S. The number of new cases in the U.S. edged up to more than 46,000, taking the total past 5.5 million, though the seven-day new-case average is lower than its two-week average.

Fresh figures due out at 8:30 a.m. ET will offer an indication of whether the end of the weekly $600 supplement to unemployment benefits has had an impact on the American labor market. Applications from Americans applying for jobless benefits fell below 1 million for the first time since March in the week ended Aug. 8, but remain above historic levels.

"Markets are going to start to extrapolate the consequences of there being a reduction in fiscal support," said Paul Markham, global equity portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management. "The improvement that we've seen in the employment market is dependent on the new jobs being created being sustainable."

Futures for Brent crude, the benchmark in international energy markets, fell 1% to $44.90 a barrel Thursday, after major producers said demand was taking longer to recover from the Covid-19 shock than they had expected. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which have been cutting production to bolster prices, said Wednesday the market remained fragile and pointed to a resurgence in virus cases as a threat to the recovery in fuel consumption.

In currency markets, the Turkish lira slipped 0.8% against the dollar after the country's central bank kept interest rates unchanged. Economists have said Turkey needs to raise rates to keep foreign investors from selling out of Turkish assets or risk a currency crisis.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.31% 27692.88 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.66% 48.33 Delayed Quote.-19.25%
L BRANDS, INC. 1.03% 28.47 Delayed Quote.57.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.64% 44.87 Delayed Quote.-31.85%
NASDAQ 100 -0.71% 11318.643943 Delayed Quote.29.61%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.57% 11146.461022 Delayed Quote.24.23%
S&P 500 -0.44% 3374.85 Delayed Quote.4.46%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.88% 366.25 Delayed Quote.-11.12%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.85% 804.3 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.76% 7.335 Delayed Quote.23.95%
WTI -0.38% 42.642 Delayed Quote.-30.44%
