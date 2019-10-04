U.S. Stock Futures Swing Higher

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stock futures and government bond yields turned higher Friday after the September jobs report showed employers added jobs at a steady pace.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.1% and had been off 0.3% ahead of the report.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasurys edged up to 1.536%, from 1.529% earlier in the session and 1.531% on Thursday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The U.S. economy added 136,000 jobs in September, the Labor Department said Friday. The jobless rate dropped to 3.5% in September from 3.7% in August, marking a 50-year low. Economists had predicted an increase of 140,000 jobs and a steady unemployment rate at 3.7%.

The report suggests job growth in the U.S. remains a bright spot even though concerns about a global economic slowdown have been mounting.

The fresh data comes after a disappointing stretch of signals on the health of the U.S. economy. Earlier this week, new data showed that U.S. factory activity contracted for a second straight month and hit a 10-year low. Meanwhile, the pace of private-sector job creation has been muted.

Market watchers will be combing the U.S. jobs data, which could influence the Federal Reserve's interest-rate policy moving forward. This month's report is particularly important to investors because it comes during a period of global turbulence.

Towering concerns about U.S. and global growth have led investors to ramp up bets that the Fed will slash rates again this year after their two cuts in the third quarter.

These concerns have also led to a shaky week for stocks. In one sign of the jitters percolating markets this week, the S&P 500 recorded its first back-to-back drops of 1% of the year. The index also gave up its entire third-quarter gain.

Esty Dwek, a strategist at Natixis Investment Managers, said recent optimism that the global economy would pick up was fading. "The world has had, if not expectations at least hopes, that we would see a bottom, " Ms. Dwek said.

Later Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at a Fed Listens event in Washington.

At a Wall Street Journal event in New York on Thursday, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank will do what it takes to keep the longest period of U.S. economic expansion going. He added that the central bank takes each policy meeting "one at a time."

In premarket trading, HP shares dropped 3.8% after the computer hardware company said Thursday it would slash up to 9,000 jobs as part of its restructuring plan.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.5%, after suffering heavy losses earlier in the week.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.1% after the city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, said that from Saturday a ban would be implemented on wearing masks at public gatherings, with penalties of up to a year in jail and a fine.

The ban could escalate tensions between the government and protesters, leading to more violent confrontations, according to Francis Lun, chief executive at Geo Securities. "Investors should avoid Hong Kong-related stocks amid worsening social unrest," he said.

Stock markets in mainland China were closed.

Joanne Chiu and Gunjan Banerji contributed to this article.

