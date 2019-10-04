Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. Stock Futures Swing Higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 09:04am EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stock futures and government bond yields turned higher Friday after the September jobs report showed employers added jobs at a steady pace.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.1% and had been off 0.3% ahead of the report.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasurys edged up to 1.536%, from 1.529% earlier in the session and 1.531% on Thursday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The U.S. economy added 136,000 jobs in September, the Labor Department said Friday. The jobless rate dropped to 3.5% in September from 3.7% in August, marking a 50-year low. Economists had predicted an increase of 140,000 jobs and a steady unemployment rate at 3.7%.

The report suggests job growth in the U.S. remains a bright spot even though concerns about a global economic slowdown have been mounting.

The fresh data comes after a disappointing stretch of signals on the health of the U.S. economy. Earlier this week, new data showed that U.S. factory activity contracted for a second straight month and hit a 10-year low. Meanwhile, the pace of private-sector job creation has been muted.

Market watchers will be combing the U.S. jobs data, which could influence the Federal Reserve's interest-rate policy moving forward. This month's report is particularly important to investors because it comes during a period of global turbulence.

Towering concerns about U.S. and global growth have led investors to ramp up bets that the Fed will slash rates again this year after their two cuts in the third quarter.

These concerns have also led to a shaky week for stocks. In one sign of the jitters percolating markets this week, the S&P 500 recorded its first back-to-back drops of 1% of the year. The index also gave up its entire third-quarter gain.

Esty Dwek, a strategist at Natixis Investment Managers, said recent optimism that the global economy would pick up was fading. "The world has had, if not expectations at least hopes, that we would see a bottom, " Ms. Dwek said.

Later Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at a Fed Listens event in Washington.

At a Wall Street Journal event in New York on Thursday, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank will do what it takes to keep the longest period of U.S. economic expansion going. He added that the central bank takes each policy meeting "one at a time."

In premarket trading, HP shares dropped 3.8% after the computer hardware company said Thursday it would slash up to 9,000 jobs as part of its restructuring plan.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.5%, after suffering heavy losses earlier in the week.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.1% after the city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, said that from Saturday a ban would be implemented on wearing masks at public gatherings, with penalties of up to a year in jail and a fine.

The ban could escalate tensions between the government and protesters, leading to more violent confrontations, according to Francis Lun, chief executive at Geo Securities. "Investors should avoid Hong Kong-related stocks amid worsening social unrest," he said.

Stock markets in mainland China were closed.

Joanne Chiu and Gunjan Banerji contributed to this article.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 26201.04 Delayed Quote.12.32%
HANG SENG -1.10% 25831.37 Real-time Quote.1.05%
NASDAQ 100 1.16% 7638.39457 Delayed Quote.21.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.12% 7872.264943 Delayed Quote.19.19%
NIKKEI 225 0.32% 21410.2 Real-time Quote.9.35%
S&P 500 0.80% 2910.63 Delayed Quote.16.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:32aU.S. Stock Futures Swing Higher
DJ
09:18aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Seen Opening Higher After Moderate U.S. Job Gains Allows Unemployment To Fall To 50 Year Low
DJ
09:04aU.S. Stock Futures Swing Higher
DJ
08:55aU.S. Stock Futures Swing Higher
DJ
08:39aLONDON MARKETS : U.K. Stocks Rise As U.S. Employment Data Shows Gentle Slowdown In Jobs Growth
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
08:04aU.S. Stock Futures Slip Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
07:37aTSX futures edge lower ahead of U.S. jobs report
RE
07:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE recovers, tracks worst week in over one-and-half years
RE
07:04aU.S. Stock Futures Slip Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
4Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group