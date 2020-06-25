U.S. Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Weekly Jobless Claims Data

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stock futures wobbled Thursday as coronavirus cases accelerated across the U.S., leading businesses to revisit plans for resuming normal operations and damping hopes of a rapid economic recovery.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average drifted down 0.2% ahead of the opening bell in New York, signaling that blue-chip stocks may extend losses after dropping 2.7% on Wednesday. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 erased earlier losses to edge up 0.4%, while major Asian equity indexes ended the day lower.

A rise in new cases in pockets of the U.S. has left businesses struggling to decide whether they should open, close or find a compromise. Apple on Wednesday that it would shut more stores in the Houston area following a sharp rise in cases. Walt Disney agreed to postpone the reopening of its California amusement park after workers urged the company to reconsider resuming operations in both Florida and California, where new cases touched fresh highs this week.

"This appears to be coming as a bit of a wake-up call that the exit from lockdown is not going to be an easy one," said Hugh Gimber, a strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The focus has now shifted to policy decisions taken by state and city governments, he added. "Countries across the world are going to be reluctant to go back to the national-level lockdowns we had in March and April, so now you're having to go deeper to the state level."

Public-health officials expect uneven progress in containing the virus across the U.S., given municipalities' differing decisions on business closures, as well as testing and tracing efforts. In the state of Louisiana, for example, a decision to further reopen the economy was delayed earlier this week amid a surge in cases and hospitalizations here.

Investors will get fresh insights into the health of the American labor market when data on weekly applications for unemployment benefits is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Statistics on new orders in May for long-lasting factory goods, which could provide clues on the pace of the recovery as some states have reopened, will also be available at 8:30 a.m.

In Asia, South Korea's Kospi Composite lost 2.3% by the end of the trading day, and Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark dropped 1.2%. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed for a public holiday.

As investors bought up haven assets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked down to 0.666%, from 0.683% on Wednesday.

In commodities, Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, lost 0.8% to $40.21 a barrel, extending declines as new worries about the coronavirus added to reports of unexpectedly high U.S. inventories.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com