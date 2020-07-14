U.S. Stock Futures Wobble Ahead of Banks' Earnings

By Anna Hirtenstein

U.S. stock futures wavered Tuesday as investors awaited second-quarter results from the biggest banks for insights into the health of the American economy and its lenders.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 drifted between gains and losses, suggesting that U.S. stocks may face another day of turbulence after the opening bell. A rally in the equity market on Monday fizzled after California rolled back some of its reopening plans, stoking fears about additional lockdowns.

Earnings out Tuesday from major Wall Street banks are expected to provide more visibility into the effect of the downturn on the flow of credit to businesses, and on borrowers' ability to repay loans. JPMorgan Chase will kick off the earnings season with its report at about 6:45 a.m. ET, followed by Citigroup and Wells Fargo. Delta Air Lines is also scheduled to release its financial statements at 7 a.m.

Banks' "business reflects the real economy and their trading activities will show how they have coped," said Luc Filip, head of private banking investments at SYZ Private Banking. Their results "will be scrutinized by investors very closely."

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 1.4%, led lower by stocks in Germany, France and the U.K.

"It's the virus-related newsflow at the same time as we're going into an earnings season that's unpredictable and we're getting some weaker economic data, it's the combination of all these things," said Georgina Taylor, a multiasset fund manager at Invesco. "Given the good run in equities, it feels like the market is pausing to digest all of this."

Fresh data showed that the U.K's economic expansion in May was weaker than economists had expected, and output in Britain remains around a quarter below the level it had reached in February, before the pandemic struck and the economy was shut down. The British pound edged down 0.4% against the dollar, while the FTSE 250 index of stocks dropped 1.3%.

"For the U.K., it's a tough gig currently. The drop in GDP was starker than on the continent and now the bounceback is weaker," said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "It's a pretty big miss."

In Asia, major benchmarks slipped after tensions between the U.S. and China rose, prompted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments on Monday that the Trump administration formally rejects a swath of Chinese claims in the South China Sea. China's main stocks gauge, the Shanghai Composite Index, declined 0.8%.

"As we're getting closer to the U.S. election in November, we expect some noise to be happening," said SYZ's Mr. Filip. "The objective for the U.S. is to show strength, maybe flex muscle."

Investors are also awaiting consumer price data from the U.S., which is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m., and will show if inflation has picked up as lockdowns have eased.

