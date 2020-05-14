Log in
U.S. Stock Futures Wobble Ahead of Unemployment Data

05/14/2020 | 07:12am EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff and Joanne Chiu

U.S. stock futures wobbled Thursday ahead of weekly jobless claims data as anxiety about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic prompted a rise in volatility.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered between gains and losses, suggesting that the U.S. blue-chips index could come under fresh pressure after dropping 2.2% Wednesday. A closely watched gauge for turbulence in U.S. stocks, the Cboe Volatility Index, ticked higher for a third day.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.7%, while major Asian indexes ended the day sharply lower.

Investors will be looking to assess the extent of the damage to the American labor market two months after the pandemic disrupted the economy when new figures on U.S. unemployment-benefits claims are released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The data, for the week ended May 9, is likely to influence expectations for consumer spending, which has driven the economy for much of the past decade.

While initial jobless claims are still forecast to reach 3 million, some investors have been reassured as weekly filings have dropped from the levels seen at the end of March. Economists and policy makers are bracing for a slower and more difficult rebound, though the sharp rally in stocks from March's lows have signaled expectations for a quick recovery.

"The pace of the recovery is going to disappoint because lifting the lockdown is not going to put the economy back to where it was before," said Hani Redha, a portfolio manager for PineBridge Investments. "The policy response prevented a depression, but they're not going to prevent a very deep recession."

House Democrats are forging ahead with a proposal for additional stimulus measures to help the economy, though they have failed to secure the support of Republicans or the White House so far on some central points. A vote isn't likely before Friday, the Democrats have said.

An earlier fiscal-spending package included checks and expanded unemployment benefits in an effort to offer direct assistance to American households.

"Really, it's not stimulus yet," said Eugene Philalithis, head of Multi Asset Investment Management at Fidelity International. "It's just intervention to keep the situation from getting worse."

More stimulus is likely needed to make sure businesses can keep employees on payroll and the economy can regain ground when lockdowns ease, he said.

"We don't know how long or how deep the impact of these lockdowns will be," said Mr. Philalithis. "If the economy doesn't bottom in Q2, this is where the problems become more significant."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note retreated to 0.620%, from 0.648% Wednesday, as investors sought assets perceived to be safe. Yields drop as prices rise.

Rising tensions between the U.S. and China has also come into focus in recent days. President Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network that he is "looking at" Chinese companies that trade on U.S. stock exchanges and don't follow U.S. accounting rules, according to a tweet from reporter Maria Bartiromo. Earlier, the Global Times, a Communist Party-run newspaper, said that Beijing was exploring punitive countermeasures to U.S. lawsuits seeking damages from China for the pandemic.

Mr. Trump also told Fox that he wants a strong dollar to accompany the economic recovery. That is at odds with statements he has made in recent months that a stronger currency hurts U.S. exports. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of others, ticked up almost 0.2%.

The president also reiterated his support for negative interest rates. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other policy makers have pushed against it in recent days.

Asian markets fell in the wake of a selloff on Wall Street after Mr. Powell on Wednesday warned that the economic recovery may take longer "than we would like," and require more fiscal spending. Company revenues will be depressed for longer, and waves of business bankruptcies could follow, risking a much slower pace of improvement in the job market, he said.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.5% by the close of trading, while the Nikkei 225 index shed 1.7%. The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 1%.

Markets are weighed down by Mr. Powell's "extremely negative" remarks, according to Dwyfor Evans, head of macro strategy for Asia Pacific at State Street Global Markets. The Fed chairman is effectively "crying out for political assistance" in the form of greater government spending, he said.

The U.S. debate about rebalancing economic relations with China is likely to increase as November's presidential election approached, according to Thomas Poullaouec, Asia-Pacific head of multiasset solutions at T. Rowe Price.

However, Mr. Poullaouec said he doesn't expect any concrete actions given the economic backdrop, and so the trade issues would probably only increase volatility, rather than pull markets lower.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.17% 23247.97 Delayed Quote.-18.54%
HANG SENG -1.40% 23832.93 Real-time Quote.-14.26%
NASDAQ 100 -1.23% 9000.077015 Delayed Quote.5.58%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.55% 8863.166536 Delayed Quote.1.66%
NIKKEI 225 -1.74% 19914.78 Real-time Quote.-14.70%
S&P 500 -1.75% 2820 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
