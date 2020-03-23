Log in
U.S. Stock-Index Futures and Global Equities Rise After Fed Move

03/23/2020 | 11:46pm EDT

By Joanne Chiu

U.S. stock-index futures and global equities rose after the Federal Reserve stepped up its assistance to the American economy, saying it would back lending to businesses and buy essentially unlimited amounts of government debt.

S&P 500 futures gained more than 3% in Tuesday morning trading in Hong Kong, suggesting U.S. shares could rise later in the day. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi led a regional rally, with both indexes gaining more than 6%. A second day of sharp gains for SoftBank Group on a $41 billion asset-sale plan helped buoy the Nikkei.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose more than 3%, while the Shanghai Composite was up more than 2%. New Zealand's benchmark jumped over 5%.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 3% after U.S. lawmakers failed for a second day to pass a rescue package to ease the blow from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. stocks, however, pared earlier losses and investors took some solace from the Fed's measures.

Sherwood Zhang, a portfolio manager at Matthews Asia, welcomed the Fed action. "Hopefully, the Fed's latest move should be able to help tighten credit spreads globally, easing pressure on the cost of borrowing for corporations," he said, adding that U.S. political gridlock mattered less internationally.

Mr. Zhang said he had used the recent market selloff to increase his holdings of high-quality stocks, including some consumer companies with long-term growth potential whose shares have been battered recently.

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 16,000, with more than 367,000 confirmed cases. Cases in the U.S. alone grew 10-fold to cross 41,000 from a week earlier, as more state governors ordered residents to stay home. Meanwhile, the U.K. joined other European countries in lockdown under a raft of restrictions from the government.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, eased 0.7% Tuesday to 96.32. On Monday, the index hit its highest closing level since 2002. The gauge was created in 2012 but back-calculated to 2001.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which is seen as a haven, declined in price. The yield on the note, which moves in the opposite direction of its price, rose about 0.038 percentage point to 0.805%, according to Tradeweb.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 4.7% to $30.67 a barrel. Crude prices have plunged on worries about reduced demand and a price war between major oil producers.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.04% 18591.93 Delayed Quote.-32.81%
HANG SENG -4.83% 21680.64 Real-time Quote.-23.09%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -4.95% 1475.15 Real-time Quote.-32.92%
NASDAQ 100 0.18% 7006.917453 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.27% 6860.673526 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
NIKKEI 225 2.02% 16887.78 Real-time Quote.-30.03%
S&P 500 -2.93% 2237.4 Delayed Quote.-30.75%
S&P/ASX 200 3.41% 4700.9 Real-time Quote.-28.44%
