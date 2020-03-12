U.S. Stock Rout Deepens in Broad Shift to Safety

By Caitlin Ostroff, Joanne Chiu and Caitlin McCabe

The U.S. stocks sell-off that plunged the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a bear market continued at a furious pace Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to deeply harm global growth.

The S&P 500 shed more than 7% shortly after the opening bell, plunging the index into bear market territory and triggering a 15-minute halt in trading. The drop marked the second time this week that a rarely-used circuit breaker was triggered.

The circuit breaker did little to calm jittery investors, with stocks continuing their sharp declines shortly after trading resumed around 9:50 a.m. By mid-day, the Dow industrials had shed more than 2,000 points, falling 8.4%. The Nasdaq Composite was down 7.5%, meaning the tech-heavy index was also on track to finish the day in a bear market.

The steep drops Thursday morning followed a tumultuous night and early morning, forcing futures tied to all three U.S. stock indexes down to their maximum allowed decline of 5%.

Wednesday night brought a dizzying amount of new information about the economic fallout from coronavirus. President Trump announced a 30-day ban on most travel ban on most travel from Europe to the U.S., the National Basketball Association suspended its season indefinitely, and an increasing number of colleges suspended classes.

"Last night we had so many things hitting us all at the same time," said Tim Courtney, chief investment officer of Exencial Wealth Advisors. "With so many larger organizations and larger pieces of the economy now changing, it looks like life is going to be different for the next 30 or 60 days."

"It's hitting home now in a way that it wasn't a few days ago," he said.

Outside of the U.S., losses were broad. European equities also fell, with the Stoxx Europe 600 shedding 10.9%, putting the pan-continental gauge on course for its worst one-day performance on record.

Since U.S. stocks began falling from their all-time-highs in mid-February, global markets have entered turbulent, unsettling territory. All three stock indexes are currently down 20% from their recent highs, while U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices tumbled to historic lows this week. By mid-day Thursday, in a sign of increasing investor anxiety, the yield on the 10-Year U.S. Treasury note fell to 0.794%, down from 0.817% the day before.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 7.1% to $33.26 a barrel, reflecting concerns about lower demand for jet fuel and other types of energy.

Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index, a closely watched measure of volatility in the U.S. equity market, rose to its highest level since December 2008.

"Markets simply don't know what the next steps are in terms of the virus spread," said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald. "We will see a dip in global growth in Q1 and Q2 and all the fiscal stimulus out there can't avoid that."

The prospects for global growth have dimmed in recent weeks, and a number of major multinational companies have said they expect their earnings to take a hit from the coronavirus. The IHS Markit also pared its forecast for this year to 1.7%, saying this week that it expects zero growth in the eurozone, a contraction in Japan and expansion of just 4.3% in China this year.

Even with readjusted forecasts, much remains uncertain, especially after global health officials declared the virus a pandemic on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, companies and exchanges are making contingency plans. The Chicago trading floor of CME Group said it will close at the end of Friday to preemptively avoid the spread of the virus. The New York Stock Exchange is also preparing a contingency plan in case it needs to close its iconic trading floor.

Some investors were disappointed Mr. Trump didn't clearly articulate details of how he planned to get an economic stimulus package through Congress and the lack of coordination between the federal government and the Federal Reserve.

"What you really need is confidence building," said Hani Redha, a London-based multiasset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. "That comes from giving detailed communication to the market about what they're seeing and doing to develop the sense there's a comprehensive approach."

By mid-day, losses in U.S. stocks were broad, with all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 lower. Airlines and cruise line operators were among the hardest hit. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines Holdings each dropped over 13%. Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norweigan Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. both plunged more than 25%.

Corporate debt markets also took another hit Thursday with investors selling down bank debt and companies' bonds. The cost of buying protection against default in European and U.S. investment grade and riskier debt jumped, as did the cost of protecting financial debt in Europe.

The U.K.'s Barclays, Germany's Deutsche Bank and ING Groep from the Netherlands fell. Commerzbank and Spain's Banco Santander also dropped. Analysts flagged worries over the falling value of corporate bonds and bank debt in the lenders' liquid asset portfolios, adding another source of stress to their financial health.

The European Central Bank joined policy makers in the U.S. and U.K. in enacting measures aimed at offsetting the impact of coronavirus. On Thursday, the ECB kept interest rates on hold but said it would increase bond purchases and offer cheap loans for banks.

"We know the ECB is fairly constrained compared to the Fed or the Bank of England, but this is a step in the right direction," said Thanos Vamvakidis, head of G-10 foreign exchange strategy at Bank of America. "The monetary policy tools are very blunt."

In Tokyo, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 4.4% to enter a bear market, a measurement defined as a retreat of more than 20% from a recent peak.

Markets are likely to remain volatile, Paul Sandhu, the Asia-Pacific head of multiasset quant solutions and client advisory for BNP Paribas Asset Management in Hong Kong, said.

"The fear coming off from the coronavirus is going to be something that continues over the next few weeks at least, " he said.

