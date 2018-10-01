U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Get a Boost From Revised Nafta Deal

By Christopher Whittall and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks rose on the first day of the fourth quarter after the U.S. and Canada reached a last-minute deal late Sunday to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Investors had been watching trade developments closely for weeks as the U.S. and China ramped up tariffs against each others' goods and negotiations over Nafta were mired in uncertainty.

The fact that the U.S. was able to forge agreements with other large trading partners in recent months -- including the European Union, Mexico and now Canada -- has helped alleviate investors' fears about global trade.

"It takes away some of the uncertainty. This gives some sign that [President] Trump is at some point willing to agree to some new trade deals," said Jeroen Blokland, a multiasset portfolio manager at Dutch asset manager Robeco.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192.90 points, or 0.7%, to 26651.21, extending advances after posting its biggest one-quarter gain of the year.

The S&P 500 climbed 10.61 points, or 0.4%, to 2924.59, stopping just short of its record, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 9.05 points, or 0.1%, to 8037.30, pressured by losses in a number of biotechnology stocks.

Relief over Nafta helped lift shares of automobile makers and industrial conglomerates, which analysts have said look particularly vulnerable to a global trade conflict.

Ford Motor Co. jumped 7 cents, or 0.8%, to $9.32; General Motors Co. rose 53 cents, or 1.6%, to 34.20; and Boeing Co. added $10.39, or 2.8%, to $382.29.

Corporate news drove swings in other shares. General Electric Co. climbed 80 cents, or 7.1%, to 12.09 after unexpectedly ousting Chief Executive John Flannery after about a year in the job. Tesla Inc. jumped 45.93, or 17%, to 310.70 after Elon Musk gave up his chairman role as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasurys weakened as investors bid up riskier assets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 3.078%, compared with 3.055% Friday, finishing at its sixth-highest closing level of the year. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Many investors continue to prefer U.S. stocks given the strong economic backdrop. Companies in the S&P 500 are expected to report a 19% jump in profits when earnings season kicks off in mid-October, according to FactSet.

Mr. Blokland said he favors U.S. stocks given the strong domestic economy, growth in company earnings and the Federal Reserve's gradual approach to raising interest rates.

"It's a perfect mix. We still think equities are going to outperform," he added.

Even so, investors are also likely to remain focused on the continuing trade dispute between the U.S. and China, which has shown little sign of ending soon. Investors have ranked a trade war as the biggest tail risk to the markets for four consecutive months, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of global fund managers conducted in September.

Mike Bell, global markets strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said he has been scaling down his equities positioning to neutral, having been overweight for some time, and is plowing more money into U.S. Treasurys.

"The primary reason in the near term [is] the continuing uncertainty around the ongoing trade negotiations," he said. "In the more medium term, the risk is that we're pretty late cycle in the U.S. now."

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.2%, boosted by gains in the technology sector.

Italy's FTSE MIB index fell 0.5%, extending losses from Friday, when investors sold on news that the country's antiestablishment government had widened its budget-deficit target.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.5%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% and Korea's South Kospi Index slipped 0.2%.

Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.

Write to Christopher Whittall at christopher.whittall@wsj.com and Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com