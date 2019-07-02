U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Slip--Update

By Gunjan Banerji and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks hovered near the flat line Tuesday as optimism about the prospects of a trade deal between the U.S. and China waned.

The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% after reaching a high on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped about 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite fell about 0.1%.

Continued uncertainty surrounding trade after this weekend's talks at the G-20 summit tempered some of investors' initial enthusiasm. For example, the U.S. said it may introduce new levies on the European Union, depending on the outcome of a World Trade Organization case over the EU's subsidies of the airplane manufacturer Airbus SE.

"This can be stretched out maybe a little bit longer than people were originally anticipating," said Jason Barsema, co-founder of Halo Investing, of the trade talks.

Investors piled into traditionally safe assets like U.S. government bonds as their enthusiasm for stocks withered. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.983% in recent trading, according to Tradeweb, near its low for the year, from 2.033% on Monday. Yields decline as bond prices gain.

For some investors, the fall in government bond yields highlights stocks' attractiveness even as U.S. equities trade near highs. "I continue to think that one should expect lower than historical returns, but equities are your best option," said Don Peters, a portfolio manager overseeing stocks at T. Rowe Price.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year German government bonds dropped to a record minus 0.361%. The spread between the yield on 10-year Italian and German debt reached the narrowest in a year after Rome cut its deficit target for 2019 and investors speculated the country would avoid being penalized by the European Union.

Shares of energy companies were among the biggest losers in the S&P 500 on Tuesday as oil prices fell. Valero Energy slipped 4.1% to $80.77. Pioneer Natural Resources dropped 3.8% in recent trading.

Shares of utilities and real-estate companies, which tend to offer hefty dividends, were some of the biggest gainers.

Investors will be watching for new data on international trade from the U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday and the monthly jobs report Friday. Data published Monday showed U.S. factory activity lost momentum in June and Chinese manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in four months.

A potential turning point for negotiations between the U.S. and China will come when the spotlight shifts to the U.S. presidential election, which could pressure President Trump to reach an agreement with Beijing, analysts said.

"The time is ticking down to the 2020 elections and the electorate will not forgive a slowing in the economy, whoever is in power," said Patrick Spencer, managing director at investment firm Baird.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at gunjan.banerji@wsj.com and Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

