Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Slip--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

By Gunjan Banerji and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks hovered near the flat line Tuesday as optimism about the prospects of a trade deal between the U.S. and China waned.

The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% after reaching a high on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped about 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite fell about 0.1%.

Continued uncertainty surrounding trade after this weekend's talks at the G-20 summit tempered some of investors' initial enthusiasm. For example, the U.S. said it may introduce new levies on the European Union, depending on the outcome of a World Trade Organization case over the EU's subsidies of the airplane manufacturer Airbus SE.

"This can be stretched out maybe a little bit longer than people were originally anticipating," said Jason Barsema, co-founder of Halo Investing, of the trade talks.

Investors piled into traditionally safe assets like U.S. government bonds as their enthusiasm for stocks withered. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.983% in recent trading, according to Tradeweb, near its low for the year, from 2.033% on Monday. Yields decline as bond prices gain.

For some investors, the fall in government bond yields highlights stocks' attractiveness even as U.S. equities trade near highs. "I continue to think that one should expect lower than historical returns, but equities are your best option," said Don Peters, a portfolio manager overseeing stocks at T. Rowe Price.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year German government bonds dropped to a record minus 0.361%. The spread between the yield on 10-year Italian and German debt reached the narrowest in a year after Rome cut its deficit target for 2019 and investors speculated the country would avoid being penalized by the European Union.

Shares of energy companies were among the biggest losers in the S&P 500 on Tuesday as oil prices fell. Valero Energy slipped 4.1% to $80.77. Pioneer Natural Resources dropped 3.8% in recent trading.

Shares of utilities and real-estate companies, which tend to offer hefty dividends, were some of the biggest gainers.

Investors will be watching for new data on international trade from the U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday and the monthly jobs report Friday. Data published Monday showed U.S. factory activity lost momentum in June and Chinese manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in four months.

A potential turning point for negotiations between the U.S. and China will come when the spotlight shifts to the U.S. presidential election, which could pressure President Trump to reach an agreement with Beijing, analysts said.

"The time is ticking down to the 2020 elections and the electorate will not forgive a slowing in the economy, whoever is in power," said Patrick Spencer, managing director at investment firm Baird.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at gunjan.banerji@wsj.com and Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com and Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.19% 26671.83 Delayed Quote.14.53%
NASDAQ 100 -0.21% 7753.989943 Delayed Quote.21.19%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.28% 8070.343564 Delayed Quote.20.66%
S&P 500 -0.18% 2959.66 Delayed Quote.17.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Slip--Update
DJ
12:45pEUROPE : Tariff threats on EU goods do little to curb gains in European shares
RE
12:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Slip--Update
DJ
12:26pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits 10-month high as sterling slips
RE
11:50aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Slip--Update
DJ
10:58aTSX gains as financials rise
RE
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Strong Outflows from US Technology Stocks
TI
10:17aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Slip--Update
DJ
09:59aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Slip as Trade Optimism Wanes
DJ
09:20aStocks to Watch: Nike, Skyworks Solutions, L3Harris, Netflix, Greenbrier, Francesca's, Electronic Arts
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
4STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
5CCC SA : Polish cabinet postpones talks on retail tax due to PM absence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About