News : Markets
U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Slip as Trade Optimism Wanes

07/02/2019 | 09:59am EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti

-- The S&P 500 index slips in early New York trading

-- Benchmark German and Italian bond yields near new lows

-- Hong Kong stocks gain 1.2% as the market catches up to global rally

Key government bond yields in the U.S. and Europe dipped Tuesday as optimism about the prospects for a trade deal between the U.S. and China ebbed away.

U.S. stocks opened lower after the move in yields, with the S&P 500 slipping less than 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 40 points.

Earlier, the yield on 10-year German government bonds dropped to a record minus 0.361%. The rate on comparable U.S. debt fell to 2.014%, near its low for the year, while yields on Italy's benchmark debt slipped to 1.897%. Yields decline as bond prices gain.

Continued uncertainty around trade following this weekend's talks at the G-20 summit is cementing expectations of a rate cute from the Federal Reserve, according to Patrick Spencer, managing director at investment firm Baird.

The spread between the yield on 10-year Italian and German government bonds reached the narrowest in a year after Rome cut its deficit target for 2019 and investors speculated that the country would avoid being penalized by the European Union.

European stocks were muted after Washington threatened to slap new tariffs on the region. The U.S. said it may introduce new levies on $4 billion of goods depending on the outcome of a World Trade Organization case over the EU's subsidies of the airplane manufacturer Airbus SE.

Investors continued to digest developments in the trade talks and new economic data.

Data published Monday showed U.S. factory activity lost momentum in June and Chinese manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in four months. Investors will be watching closely as the U.S. Commerce Department releases May international trade data Wednesday.

A potential turning point for negotiations between the U.S. and China will come when the spotlight shifts to the U.S. presidential election, which could pressure President Trump to reach an agreement with Beijing, analysts said.

"The time is ticking down to the 2020 elections and the electorate will not forgive a slowing in the economy, whoever is in power," Mr. Spencer said.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.17% 26668.84 Delayed Quote.14.53%
NASDAQ 100 -0.01% 7762.986731 Delayed Quote.21.19%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.08% 8081.903643 Delayed Quote.20.66%
S&P 500 -0.06% 2962.25 Delayed Quote.17.35%
About